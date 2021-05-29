The American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) maintains military cemeteries, monuments, memorials, and markers around the world and they “are among the most beautiful and meticulously maintained shrines in the world.” To facilitate visits to any of these sacred sites, the ABMC has posted a colorful, free, Commemorative Sites Booklet at https://tinyurl.com/r3c42z5z. Additional information can be found on the individual cemetery and memorial pages of the ABMC website at www.abmc.gov.
Realizing the importance of educating the present generation about the sacrifices made by our veterans, the ABMC has established an Education website, at https://tinyurl.com/4uyffhfk , with links to lesson plans, resource, and more. Also, ABMC burial and memorial statistics can be found at https://tinyurl.com/cu95emvm.
“The character of a nation is defined in part by the manner in which it remembers and honors its war dead and is a measure of its heart and soul.”
All the cemeteries are open to the public daily.
In keeping with remembering veterans, it should be noted that FamilySearch has a website where researchers can search over a million records of “US Enlisted and Officer Muster Rolls and Rosters, 1916-1939” at http://tinyurl.com/3zeutfpx.
Civil War remembered with photos
“Mathew Brady and the photographers he hired were the first to photograph a war zone.”
After the war, the U.S. government purchased his collection for $25,000 and today most of these photographs are in the Library of Congress (LOC) and can be viewed on the LOC website. Read the Smithsonian Magazine article about these photos at https://tinyurl.com/tachhr7k . The photos on the LOC website can be found at https://tinyurl.com/5yvmp7rz.
Tulsa massacre commemorated
One hundred years ago, June 1, 1921, a murderous mob “attacked the most prosperous black community in the nation” in Tulsa, Okla. That “worst outbreak of racial violence in US history” is detailed in a Smithsonian Magazine article at https://tinyurl.com/4zrdjhmn. “Thousands of residents … were left homeless, …roughly 1,000 residences and dozens of businesses and churches [were destroyed and] as many as 300 people were killed.”
Recently volunteers at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) have transcribed a selection of artifacts and primary documents from that event which, when digitized, will be accessible and searchable by researchers. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/59cbjasc.
In recognition of the massacre’s centennial anniversary, the National Archives has posted a Featured Document Display, “Black Wall Street: 100 Years Since the Tulsa Race Massacre.” Some of the items can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/4a569heh.
The Tulsa 1921 Massacre Centennial Commission (https://tinyurl.com/yxerxekr) has been established to educate Americans and remember the victims of that event. The site offers links to news, projects and more.
Several books have been published about that experience. For example, voted “best book on Oklahoma History” by the Oklahoma Historical Society is Tulsa 1921: Reporting a Massacre by Randy Krehbiel (Norman: University of Oklahoma Press, 2019). Krehbiel, a reporter for the Tulsa World, makes an appropriate concluding statement. “What have we learned in 100 years? …not so much.”
