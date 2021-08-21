Beginning genealogists may be intimidated by the word “Ahnentafel.” They shouldn’t be. Ahnentafel is a German word meaning ancestor table and is a genealogical numbering system for listing a person’s direct ancestors. Stephen P Morse has posted a helpful website that explains how this numbering system works at https://tinyurl.com/frf87w. Also, Annelise Graebner Anderson has posted similar information at https://tinyurl.com/brcd4fss. YouTube has a video, at https://tinyurl.com/jp98dbvj, which is sure to create a better understanding of this sometimes-misunderstood term.
It should be noted that genealogist Ann Tamarino has posted an interesting article, “3 Things to Do With Ahnentafel Numbers,” at https://tinyurl.com/xz8j474. Genealogists would be wise to make use of this easy-to-use numbering system.
Spend limited time wisely
Diane Haddad has posted some helpful advice in her article, “17 Genealogy Things To do If You Have Only a Few Minutes,” at https://bit.ly/3m06xwm. Genealogy researchers may be pleasantly surprised at how much can be easily accomplished!
Adoptees face unique challenges
The American Adoption Congress (AAC) is an umbrella organization that supports efforts to gain access to all adoption agency and court records. AAC has posted a helpful chart that provides legislation information in each state regarding access to Original Birth Certificates (OBC); visit https://tinyurl.com/598b4w6b.
The Adoptee Rights Law Center, at http://tinyurl.com/s62pf76, also offers links to helpful adoptee information including pending state legislation.
Date those family photos
Every family probably has a collection of snapshots. But often those photos are unlabeled and nobody in the family knows when the pictures were taken or who are depicted in those prints! Good news! Andi Willis and Kathy Stone have co-written “The Ultimate Guide to Dating Family Photos,” available at http://tinyurl.com/2z4s6p6m. Good luck with your identifications!
Expert cites overlooked resources
Genealogist Amy Johnson Crow has posted a most helpful article, “5 Overlooked Things on FamilySearch,” at https://tinyurl.com/cj5zuuyw. Genealogy researchers have depended on the FamilySearch website (http://familysearch.org) to locate family data in the site’s billions of resources, but Crow points out that the website has more—and they’re easily overlooked. (Be sure to note the readers’ comments and click on links to Crow’s other articles.)
Any of Mayflower descendants?
It’s been over 400 years since the Mayflower left England with its 102 pilgrim passengers and crew of 30 and it’s been estimated that there may be as many as 35 million Mayflower descendants in the world today. Or are there 3 million descendants? An explanation of this discrepancy can be found in an article at https://tinyurl.com/y6y4fart.
“Anyone who arrived in Plymouth on the Mayflower and survived the initial hardships is now considered a Pilgrim with no distinction being made on the basis of their original purposes for making the voyage.” The General Society of Mayflower Descendants has posted a list of those early travelers at https://tinyurl.com/y2z7he34. Any persons that can document their descent from anyone on the list are eligible to apply for membership in the Mayflower Society.
