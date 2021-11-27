The Globe Theater was promoting the film The Battle of Gettysburg in the picture accompanying this article. The silent film was released in 1913, 50 years after the 1863 Civil War battle was fought. It took place around the small Pennsylvania town of Gettysburg. The five reel production was shown in theaters across the nation and it was a popular motion picture. There were a lot of aging veterans still living who had participated in the battle.
There were more than 150,000 soldiers in the two opposing armies that met in mortal combat on three summer days in July of 1863. When the fighting ended, it was estimated there were more than 40,000 casualties among the participants. The Union victory represented a turning point in the Civil War and inspired President Lincoln to write and deliver his immortal Gettysburg Address.
Fifty years later a special train transported veterans of the battle from Chicago to Gettysburg for a reunion. Their fare was paid by their home states. The 50th Anniversary Reunion on the old battlefield was open to all Civil War veterans and it was reported more than 50,000 attended.
The government spared no cost to accommodate the attendees. Tents, cots, and medical assistance was provided. A huge tent for activities seated 15,000 and numerous cooks were on hand to prepare food. They served 168,000 meals a day during the event.
The veterans were elderly and many of them used canes and crutches as they toured the battlefield where they fought in the springtime of their lives. Now, the ancient Confederate warriors who had survived Pickett’s charge on the Union lines a half century earlier reenacted that disastrous event. As they reached the stone wall at the Bloody Angle they were once again faced by survivors of the Philadelphia Brigade. This time the former men in grey were met with a handshake from the Union veterans rather than a deadly hail of bullets. Time had healed old animosities in the reunited nation
This photograph reflects how the battle was pictured at theaters 50 years after it took place. The photo was among a number of others purchased at a garage sale. Most originated from Detroit and that is possibly where the Globe Theater pictured was located.
The picture illustrates how The Battle of Gettysburg was advertised by theaters. More than 20 posters are plastered across the front of the theater promoting what was titled a stupendous spectacle. Potential viewers were informed they could see the Civil War from its beginning to its climax.
The plot involved a young woman from the south whose brother fought for the Confederacy and fiancée fought for the Union. The number of people reported to have been involved in the production of the film ranged from several hundred to 15,000.
The film promised “Booming cannons, bursting shells, thrilling cavalry and infantry charges,
