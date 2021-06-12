The small account book was a veteran, it had survived for more than a century. In 1911 Samuel Smith Wynn made his first entry in the ledger with a lead pencil. Sam was a blacksmith in the village of Collison then. At that time Collison was a thriving place with stores, a school, and what every village needed, a blacksmith. Back then, people extended the lives of their possessions by having them repaired.
Sam was a man who could do that, he gave new life to everything from children’s high chairs to stoves. Numerous horses and mules wore new shoes, thanks to Sam. The majority of his work was done for farmers, mending various pieces of equipment and sharpening plow shears.
Coal mining was a growth industry in Vermilion County in 1911 and Sam also did work for miners. An account for William Wampler reflects he sharpened his drills, charging $0.25 for each sharpening. He also repaired his miner’s lamps, put handles in his picks, and made him a coal wedge. The 29 entries in the ledger under Wampler’s name covered 10 months and not one charge was more than $0.25.
Sam also did a lot of work on buggies charging $1 to set what he referred to as a “new tire.” He charged $3 for putting four new ones on a buggy and $5 to put a new set on a wagon. It was an extra $0.50 if he had to put new spokes in a wheel.
The blacksmith worked in a time of transition. The horse was still king of the roads and fields in 1911. Sam’s ledger reflected that with entries for countless horse shoes. But the automobile was beginning to challenge its four-legged competitor on the roads. In 1911 there were 639,500 cars and trucks registered in the nation, 10 years earlier there were only 14,800.
Sam became as adept at working on motorized vehicles as he was at blacksmithing. He eventually moved to Hillery where he continued to provide his skills to customers. The ledger recorded he repaired baby buggies as well as trucks. He was usually paid in cash for his services but he also took items in trade, these included coal and corn.
Sam Smith Wynn was born in 1883 and passed away in 1966. His mechanical skills were passed down to the following generations. His account book survived him and was a family treasure for decades. Then it was copied for family members and donated by Sam’s grandson, Clifford Wynn, to the Vermilion County Museum. The book provides a fine look at blacksmithing in the past. It will now be archived as an asset for future researchers.
