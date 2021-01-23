Last Thursday evening Joseph Cantrell, engineer at the Martin elevator in Williamsport, boarded the 5:46 west bound train and rode to Danville, Illinois. He returned Friday morning on the fast train, getting off at Attica between 1 and 2 Friday morning, and started walking back to Williamsport. He had safely walked the iron railroad bridge at Attica and was upon the Warren County side of the Wabash River when by a misstep or sudden dizziness he lost his equilibrium and fell off the end of the bridge, dropping to the ground between the river and Pine Creek, a distance of some 33 feet. He lay there that night in the cold and frost, wholly unconscious.
The next morning, Friday, as the bridge-tender was making his morning trip of inspecting the bridge he saw Cantrell below, but thinking him some tramp that was sleeping, he paid no attention to him. Again in the evening the bridge-tender made his trip of inspection and was greatly surprised to see Cantrell still lying as he had seen him in the morning. The bridge-tender immediately went down to see what the matter was, and recognized him, finding him wholly unconscious and unable to speak.
He at once returned to Attica and going to the residence of James Martin, Cantrell’s employer, informed him of the facts. Mr. Martin at once procured assistance and returning to Cantrell had him conveyed home. Cantrell was still unconscious and unable to talk when he reached home, and remained so until sometime on Saturday. Dr. DeHart was summoned who had been attending the case since, and reported Cantrell’s chances for recovery good. On Monday the patient was able to recognize who called to see him and could speak, although he suffered severe pain in his body and hips. Dr. DeHart thought he was slightly injured internally and suffered from a concussion of the brain to a certain degree. One eye and the side of the head were much bruised.
Cantrell has a wife and six children – all small. During his illness little Will, the eldest son, was acting in his father’s place at the elevator. Will is about 14 years of age and quite a manly little fellow. From the time he fell until he was removed to his home, Cantrell laid upon the ground, hurt, bruised and unconscious for fully 16 hours. It was near the same place where John Guttenberger a few years ago fell and broke his neck, never knowing what caused his death.
From the archives of the Warren County Historical Society
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.