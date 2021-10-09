The Warren County agricultural fair moved from Independence to in Pine Village in 1856. The fairs continued to be held at Pine Village until 1874. In 1858, an Independence storekeeper thought it would be a good idea to have a refreshment stand at the fair. Dan Waymire of Independence was hired to erect a stand. Dan found a vacant lot that he thought suitable and put up the stand. The storekeeper brought his refreshments and was getting ready for business when the fair authorities ordered him to move the stand further back. The stand was pulled down and moved to a less suitable location, but before he could open, he was told to move once again. A third time the stand was torn down and set up when an excited individual appeared asking why the storekeeper was putting up a stand on the lot he owned.
The merchant replied he was not going to hurt the man’s lot and why didn’t the man fence it in so one could tell where it was. The man replied he hadn’t had time, but the merchant must either pay him a dollar or get off of his lot. The merchant offered to pay the man the dollar, if the lot was placed under the merchant’s control until the fair was over. A deal was struck and an agreement signed. The boundaries of the lot were pointed out and stakes driven at the corners.
The merchant was conducting a good amount of business when a man with a two-legged calf asked to put up a large tent on the lot. The merchant told the man he would have to pay him five dollars, which he paid. A lemonade vendor attempted to put up his stand on the lot and was told by the merchant to either pay five dollars or leave. The five dollars was paid. A thimble rigger appeared with a chuck-a-luck outfit and began business within the four stakes. After an animated conversation, the man paid five dollars. Another five dollars was extracted from a notion peddler selling fancy soaps, playing cards, needles, razor straps, etc.
The Independence merchants felt he was getting even with a vengeance when the lot owner who had gotten wind of how things were going put in an appearance and demanded a portion of the fees that had been charged. The merchant refused to pay any of the money he received in lot fees. After selling a few more spaces, he went home with quite a sum of money. The following year, the Pine Village man rented his lot in sections and refused any offers to rent it as a whole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.