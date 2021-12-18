It was a time of great risk and high adventure, where the crash of ocean waves and the thundering heartbeats of Sea Kings, joined in unison to pound out wild rhythms, unrestrained by the civilizing touch of Christianity.
It was an ancient era where rune masters etched inscriptions upon red granite, foretelling a prophecy: “The Gods of Asgard command Odin, the shape-changer and warrior, to open a sea route to the New World.” It was the age of the Vikings, and with it came two brothers, King Blue bottom and Ragnar Hairy-Breeches.
So, in the year 985 BC, 70 Vikings set sail on their oak long ship named “The Loki”. This is their tale, and how they changed the world...
49 Days at Sea:
Dawn’s first fingers of light stretched out to touch the new day, only to be brutally hacked off by a heavy cleaver of haze. The Eastern horizon bled blood as the mortally wounded sun sank and died in its sea water casket. “Doomed. Without a sun, our expedition is doomed,” cried King Blue bottom.
“Prepare yourselves”, bellowed a new voice from below. Rising from the sea, Odin’s head, with its long white mane of hair, broke the surface of the sea; grow, grow, growing into his new shape – a 500-foot-tall sea serpent. Raising a crystal dagger, Odin plunged it into his right eye socket, plucked out the eyeball and hurled it high up into the air. A glowing red orb – a new sun – ignited the sky.
“Your voyage is over”, Odin commanded. “I’ll take you to the New World. But first, hear this. From this day forward, all newborn children will be assigned one of these.” Odin opened a beautifully carved sea-chest filled with billions of miniature star-shaped molds. “When you fill each mold with one ice-seed, something new to this world will you create.” (Now in history, snow did not exist). Odin continued, “On their day of birth, every child shall have their own, one-of-a kind snowflake, made by their own mold. “
King Blue bottom, confused, asked “What’s an ice-seed?” Odin replied, “It’s the divine spark which gives one’s life a meaning and purpose.”
The Present Time:
On a remote island off the Alaskan coast, is an extinct volcano where a factory is located – The Two Brothers Fish Cannary. Mr. Blue and Mr. Rag are highly stressed. The holidays are two days away, new snow needs to be made. They begin to argue until their Chief of Security, Mr. Loki, steps in. “Hey! Cool it, go to bed and rest. We will sort this out tomorrow.” But that night, while they slept, something terrible happened. The next morning: With anger, Mr. Loki spoke: “Watch this security video”. They see 20 burly men carting off all the snowflake molds. “What you are watching is a group of criminals who now control the entire snow market. They will destroy the Holidays by making it snow 365 days a year!”. The three men hatched a plan and set it into motion.
Criminal Headquarters: “Hey boss, I couldn’t find any ice-seeds. Do you still want to dump our first batch of flakes?”. The boss replied, “Let’s do a test run first -drop 20 tons right here. “Sure enough, tons of snowflakes fell. But something was wrong! Each flake was identical: round circles, like spaghetti-O’s, fell. Too heavy to stick to trees and rooftops, they clumped on the ground into ugly piles like stacks of tiny white Michelin tires.
And then, Boom! The ground shook. “Boss, what was that?” A well-dressed, tall man, with long white hair and a black eye patch roared, “Return my property to me now!” The Boss, stunned, asked “Hey dude, who are you?” “My name is Odin”, he replied.
“Boss, did he say his name was B Odor, because he stinks like a dead mackerel!” Odin extended his right arm and pointed toward the window. “Ok DUDES, say hello to my Frosty Friends!” Odin ordered his army of Frost Giants to approach. “Oh, No Boss, here comes Frosty!”
The Frost Giants safely returned the molds, and with production restored, the dream of a white Christmas would soon be a reality.
Conclusion:
Snowflakes and children share two similarities: Both are one-of-a kind; both, because they are small, need protection from harm. However, unlike snowflakes, which fall to the ground and remain there, children who fall require our help. When a child is knocked down by life’s hardships, there must always be a warm pair of hands to embrace the fallen child and help them stand back up.
The next time it snows, think of a child you know, and behold their beauty, for you shall never see a copy of their smile. The End. (The content of this article is for educational purposes only, not treatment.)
