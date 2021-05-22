When the 1950 U.S. census becomes available next year, a little-known feature will NOT become available. Called Infant Cards, these P3 cards were filled out by the enumerator for each baby born in January, February, and March 1950. They included a lot of valuable information including the mother’s age and maiden name and more. Thus a baby born during those months that had died before the official census day, April 1, 1950, would not be recorded on the census.
Sadly, these cards no longer exist according to Claire Kluskens’ article, “The 1950 Census: Infant Cards & The Special Infant Enumeration Study,” at https://tinyurl.com/upzx7sdb. The article includes specific details as well as highlights of the Census Bureau’s full study (at https://tinyurl.com/tezj5u7w). According to the study, about 860,000 infant births were recorded.
Overseas Americans also counted in censusesA book by Karen M. Mills, “Americans Overseas in US Censuses,” which can be read free at http://tinyurl.com/ezybda39, might explain why an ancestor seems to be “missing” on an specific census. He or she may have been enumerated on a special form for that year because of visiting or being stationed abroad.
Also, The National Archives Prologue Magazine (Fall 2010 issue, Volume 42, No. 3) has Constance Potter’s article, “Census Schedules for Americans Overseas, 1900 to 11930,” at https://tinyurl.com/wd48pfju, with useful information for researchers.
Wi-Fi invented by Hollywood star
The National Archives has posted a blog, “World War II-Era Actress Who Invented Wi-Fi: Hedy Lamaar,” at https://tinyurl.com/ne7vf4x7. The current generation has probably never heard of this beautiful lady who was even inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2014. Readers’ comments at the end of the article are also worth noting; they include, “Without her work there may well have been no Bluetooth.”
Genealogy blogs important to researchers
As noted in the previous paragraph, a blog can be an important source of little-known information as well as important current news. “Scores of genealogy and family history bloggers write thousands of posts every week about their research, their families, and their interests.” For example, genealogist Randall J. (“Randy”) Seaver has posted “Best of the Genea-Blogs – Week of 2 to 8 May 2021” at https://tinyurl.com/4u3u2f2k . Researchers may even choose to sign up to be regular subscribers!
Genealogy videos interesting
When was the last time you viewed a video for genealogy? Perhaps this is a good time to visit https://tinyurl.com/4mfdm9ya to find links to the top videos on “Genealogy TV.” The assortment is amazing! Sit back and enjoy—and learn!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.