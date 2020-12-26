Smithsonian Magazine has posted an article, “What the Pandemic Christmas of 1918 Looked Like,” that reminds us that our ancestors were also faced with similar challenges because of the flu. “It didn’t help that masks at the time were generally homemade, using several layers of cheesecloth and were supposed to be boiled for 10 minutes every day to keep them clean.” Read this interesting article at https://tinyurl.com/yaql5hy8.
Christmas in 1941 not joyful
This country’s mood in 1941 “was dark”—due to the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, The National Archives Foundation has posted a website, American Experience: A Season not Forgotten, at https://tinyurl.com/ydzckgx9, with videos of historians and authors and virtual tours of the Presidential Libraries and the reminder “that better times were ahead—and indeed they are.”
Washington reluctant to be president
As our country witnesses the controversies surrounding our recent U.S. elections, it is appropriate to realize that George Washington, our first president, doubted his qualifications for such a role. Read Roy Chernow’s article in Smithsonian Magazine, which is an excerpt from his new book, Washington: A Life, at t https://tinyurl.com/ybn4wd5x. It is also appropriate to note that Washington was “the only chief executive to be unanimously elected” by the Electoral College.
Missouri deaths searchable online
Missouri Digital Heritage has posted a helpful searchable website, Missouri Death Certificates, 1910-1969, at https://tinyurl.com/ycmshdvt. The database can be searched by first, middle and last name, county, year and month. Digitized images of the original death certificates are linked to the search results.
The Missouri State Archives reports that its 2.5 million death certificates are the most popular documents in its collection. The information they contain includes date of birth, names of parents and spouse, cause of death, occupation, funeral home, and burial information.
The website also provides links to death certificates of some famous Missourians as well as some helpful Missouri resources.
Lawsuit pending over sale of National Archives
The state of Washington is planning to fight the plan to sell the Seattle Branch of the National Archives. This announcement was recently posted by the IAIGS (International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies) and can be read at https://tinyurl.com/y5b43hgw. The building’s sale had been “buried in the fine print of a 74-page meeting minutes from October.” These records include such essential records as priceless tribal treaties and maps, records related to the Chinese Exclusion Act, records of internment of Japanese Americans, as well as Washington’s early history
Four presidents have common connection
Genealogical researcher Fiona Fitzsimmons has discovered that Presidents Obama, JFK, Reagan and President-elect Biden all had ancestors who left Ireland “within some 10 years of each other.” It was during the time of Ireland’s Famine, when “every fourth person either died or emigrated in a six-year period” resulting in “a flood of Irish into America.” Read more at https://tinyurl.com/y5wltn9y . (Fitzsimmons is a researcher with the Irish Family History Center, publisher of the free Irish Lives Remembered.)
