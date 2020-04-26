A very big ‘thank you!’
Editor:
To all the doctors, nurses, hospitals and their staff, medical clinics and their staff, EMTs, policemen, firemen, all first responders, volunteers all the people in the food chain, farmers, etc., the Walmarts, grocery stores, Dollar Generals, Army Corps of Engineers and all military personnel, pharmacies, fast food places and restaurants who will bring your meals out to you or through their driveup windows, the truck drivers who deliver the goods everyday seven days a week, the postal workers, the town and city workers, all essential businesses and their workers and we know who you are because we see it every day.
Words cannot express how deeply grateful we are and how much we appreciate what you do in getting us through this terrible pandemic so we can have somewhat half of a normal life while you are risking yours. It is times like this that show the true spirit of the American people. Now is not the time to have any enemies, but it is time to have all friends. Anything we can do to help one another out no matter how great or small it is we should do it.
When this Coronavirus pandemic is over and under control, the president and Congress should designate a national day in your honor. So from the residents of Iroquois County, the state of Illinois, and the United States of America, we say thank you from the bottom of our hearts and may God bless each and every one of you.
The Larry Hattabaugh Family, Milford
