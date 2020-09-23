The Fountain County, Ind., Genealogy Society will conduct an open house on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate Family History Month.
Free family research charts and aids will be offered. Research guides, local school yearbooks, local history books and more will be available for a donation.
The event will take place in the library located in Veedersburg at 405 N. Mill St. There is a handicap entrance on the south side of the d'Arlier Cultural Center. More information, call 765-294-2383.
