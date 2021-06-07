ST. JOSEPH — Oakwood coach Ryan McFarland knew before the baseball season started that his team’s postseason fate was the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans.
In an effort to get his Comets ready for a battle against one of the top Class 2A programs in the state, McFarland lined up games against Class 3A teams like Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana. He scheduled games at Reed-Custer, Tolono Unity and Reed-Custer to go along with his Vermilion Valley Conference slate.
On Monday afternoon, McFarland’s best-laid plans were put to the test in the IHSA Class 2A regional championship against the Spartans at St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
Oakwood seemingly matched St. Joseph-Ogden blow-for-blow and the Comets had a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the third inning, but the Spartans had just a little too much firepower as they pulled out a 7-4 triumph.
“Oakwood wasn’t scared of us and we knew they were not going to be,’’ St. Joseph-Ogden coach Josh Haley said. “They have seen good competition all year with their schedule.
“All the credit to Oakwood, they were ready to go.’’
Ultimately, it was the ability of the Spartans to deliver key two-out, run-scoring hits that proved to be the difference.
St. Joseph-Ogden scored three of its seven runs with two outs in the frame. Crayton Burnett got the first of those runs with his two-out solo home run to left in the first inning and winning pitcher Tyler Altenbaumer delivered a pivotal two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning that gave the Spartans a 6-3 advantage.
“(Isaiah) Ruch battled against us,’’ Haley said. “We had a couple of big two-out hits that was the difference in the game.’’
That was never more evident than in top of the fifth.
The Comets (14-10 overall) loaded the bases against Altenbaumer with a single to center by Josh Young after a couple of errors on the Spartans.
Once again, Oakwood took advantage of a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to get a run home. This time it was Koby Fletcher taking one for his team and the Comets pulled within 6-4.
But that was as close as they would get. Altenbaumer struck out Matthew Miller, got Dylan Bensyl to pop out and then induced a ground ball out from Griffin Trees.
“Our kids fought the whole time,’’ Oakwood caoch Ryan McFarland said. “They never laid down and they never quit. They believed that we were going to win until that last out.
“Coach (Darrin) Fletcher talked about that fifth inning right after it happen. We had closed it to 6-4 and we just didn’t get another run. We just didn’t get that key hit that we needed.’’
Haley pointed out that the four runs that the Comets scored against Altenbaumer in five innings are the most that the junior right-hander has allowed this season.
The Spartans (28-2) turned the game over to Burnett, who has signed to play baseball at Illinois, for the final two innings. The right-hander retired six of the seven batters he faced, striking out three of them.
St. Joseph-Ogden advances to play Shelbyville on Wednesday. That game will be at 4:30 p.m. back at St. Joseph-Ogden.
Monday’s regional championship was the final game for eight Oakwood seniors.
“This group was very special to me. It was the first group of eighth-graders that I had when I took over for coach (Bob) Sermak,’’ McFarland said. “I told them back then that they were our core. It’s going to be hard for me to not have them around next year.
“But, I can tell you that they are leaving this program in a better place.’’
