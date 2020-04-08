Nursing program waives test
Due to COVID-19 limitations in the testing center, the ATI TEAS is not required to apply for Danville Area Community College’s Nursing Program for fall 2020 entry. Students who have already taken the TEAS exam still will receive points.
Nursing applications may be scanned and emailed to nursing@dacc.edu or mailed to the address listed on the application. All required material must be submitted together to be considered for admission. All required courses must be completed and unofficial grades provided.
Payment may be made by mail (check or money order) with application or by phone at 443-8767.
The applications for both Level I and Level II programs may be accessed at https://dacc.edu/depts/nursing
Under Nursing program tab, look for:
Level I applications: Level I Nursing Application
Level II (LPN-RN): Level II Application
The application deadline remains unchanged; noon May 22.
AMBUCS award scholarships
Danville AMBUCS are awarding scholarships for students who are going into speech, physical therapy, occupational therapy and special education.
Applications are available at www.danvilleambucs.com. Completed applications can be returned via email to larry@owenfinancial.com or mail to Danville AMBUCS, P.O. Box 266, Danville, IL 61834.
Call Larry Owen with any questions at (217) 304-0827. Applications must be received by April 30.
