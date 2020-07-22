NTT IndyCar Series

Point Standings

As of July 22

1. Scott Dixon;244

2. Simon Pagenaud;195

3. Josef Newgarden;191

4. Pato O'Ward;162

5. Will Power;142

6. Graham Rahal;142

7. Colton Huerta;140

8. Marcus Ericsson;137

9. Felix Rosenqvist;120

10. Alexander Rossi;118

11. Santino Ferrucci;116

12. Oliver Askew;115

13. Alex Palou;114

14. Conor Daly;111

15. Ryan Hunter-Reay;104

16. Jack Harvey;101

17. Takuma Sato;99

18. Charlie Kimball;97

19. Zach Veach;95

20. Rinus VeeKay;95

