NTT IndyCar Series
Point Standings
As of July 22
1. Scott Dixon;244
2. Simon Pagenaud;195
3. Josef Newgarden;191
4. Pato O'Ward;162
5. Will Power;142
6. Graham Rahal;142
7. Colton Huerta;140
8. Marcus Ericsson;137
9. Felix Rosenqvist;120
10. Alexander Rossi;118
11. Santino Ferrucci;116
12. Oliver Askew;115
13. Alex Palou;114
14. Conor Daly;111
15. Ryan Hunter-Reay;104
16. Jack Harvey;101
17. Takuma Sato;99
18. Charlie Kimball;97
19. Zach Veach;95
20. Rinus VeeKay;95
