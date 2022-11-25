PESOTUM – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Capt. Bryan Pruitt, announced the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during November.
These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
During this time, officers issued 30 safety belt violations and no child restraint citations.
Officers issued 14 total written warnings and 36 total citations.
Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law.
Lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up.”
This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
