SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Lack of consistency has haunted the Notre Dame men’s basketball team all season, and Wednesday night’s performance against No. 20 Virginia Tech was no different.
Junior guard Prentiss Hubb was the only player for coach Mike Brey who truly showed up on offense through the first 20 minutes of play that saw the Irish start just 2-of-12 from the floor and shoot only 33% (8-of-25) for the half.
The shooting improved a bit in the second half for Notre Dame, but a 22-point effort in the first against a top-25 team was too much to overcome as the Hokies overmatched the home team to win 62-51 at Purcell Pavilion.
“Well, I don’t want to see them again,” Brey said after Virginia Tech swept the season series Wednesday. “They’ve shut us down physically and defended us twice now. And we’ve got no answers, and I don’t know if I helped our guys very much offensively. … (Virginia Tech) is really physical offensively in the lane and they’re athletic defensively, and there was nothing close to any type of offensive rhythm, and it was because of their defense.”
While the offense sputtered in the early stages of the matchup, that didn’t deter Notre Dame’s defensive fire.
The Hokies (12-3, 6-2 ACC) began the contest with their own offensive struggles, as both teams combined to shoot 5-of-20 through the six minutes of the matchup.
Notre Dame would hold its opponent to just 33% (11-of-33) in the first half, but 12 points on four ‘3’s from Virginia Tech sophomore Hunter Cattoor in the first half turned out to be the difference at the intermission as the Hokies brought a 31-22 advantage into halftime.
The Irish had three separate scoring droughts during the first half, as the lack of offensive rhythm became more noticeable.
Notre Dame’s only offensive input came from Hubb.
The junior scored 17 of the team’s 22 first-half points. His effort helped keep the game within single digits at the break.
“That’s a perfect example of when we can’t get anything else going, that’s the only choice we have,” Brey said of Hubb’s first-half production. “And yeah, he’s got to force some stuff and make some plays, but he’s really a tough kid. I have the utmost respect for him. He just didn’t have much help tonight.”
Early on in the second half, some offensive rhythm on the court greeted the Irish out of the locker room.
Notre Dame put up 12 points within the first five minutes, highlighted by two buckets and a successful trip to the free-throw line for junior guard Trey Wertz.
The Hokies, however, did an even better job of putting the ball in the basket during the early stages of the final half.
Coach Mike Young’s group made six field goals in a row at one point and were shooting 70% from the field after its first 10 attempts.
Virginia Tech’s lead rose to as many as 15 points during the second half, and the Hokies would always have an answer if the Irish threatened to break through to 10 points or fewer.
“We tried a little bit of everything to try to help our group, and I couldn’t help them at all,” Brey said. “And anytime we had any little bit of life, boy did they make a play right at your throat. Assassins. This group of Virginia Tech guys are assassins.”
The defensive presence that kept the Irish in the game in the first half disappeared in the second after allowing the opposition to shoot nearly 50% (14-of-29) during the final 20 minutes.
The Hokies ended the game with four double-digit scorers: Naheim Alleyne with 15, Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts with 14 each and Cattoor, who finished with 13.
The Irish had only one player who scored in double digits, and that was Hubb who ended up with 22 on the night. The rest of his teammates only could combine for 31.
Notre Dame went 0-of-6 from beyond the arc and only 3-of-18 on the night in a game where the ‘3’ ball was badly needed if the Irish were going to pull off the upset. A poor assist-to-turnover ratio (eight to 12) also hurt the team on their quest of ending its now 28-game losing streak to ranked opponents.
Now sitting at (5-9, 2-6 ACC), Notre Dame will move on to face another physical and athletic opponent. This time on the road against Pittsburgh (8-4, 4-3 ACC) on Saturday.
“There’s no film to watch. We’ll come back in tomorrow and get ready for Pittsburgh,” Brey said. “We have to understand that Pittsburgh has physicality and athletic ability that can get out and guard us. … So we’ll have to move on quick.”
