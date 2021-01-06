In an effort to illustrate various ways COVID-19 has affected Vermilion County, the Commercial-News published a photo from its archives of a young man wearing a mask outside a local store. The photo was taken last March. Unfortunately, the young man pictured was the victim of a homicide in early October. We regret this inadvertent error and offer our apologies to the family.
Also while illustrating the pandemic, we published a photo of a sign at the Danville Public Library from last April informing the public that it would be closed until April 8. To clarify, the photo was from April 2020 and does not reflect the current status at the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.