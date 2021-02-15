Northwestern at Illinois preview box
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
GAME 20
Site — State Farm Center in Champaign.
When — 8 p.m., Tuesday
Records — Illinois 14-5 overall, 10-3 in the Big Ten Conference. Northwestern 6-12 overall, 3-11 in Big Ten Conference
Rankings — The Illini are ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — Big Ten Network
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Illinois leads the all-time series 138-43 and has won the last five games, including a 81-56 win in Evanston on Jan. 7, 2021.
Last games — Northwestern lost to Rutgers 64-50 on Saturday, while Illinois beat Nebraska 77-72 in overtime on Friday.
Up Next — Northwestern will host Wisconsin on Sunday, while Illinois will face Minnesota on Saturday.
Projected lineups — Northwestern: G Anthony Gaines, 6-4, redshirt junior, G Chase Audige 6-4, redshirt sophomore. F Miller Kopp, 6-7, junior. F Pete Nance, 6-10, junior. C Ryan Young, 6-10, redshirt sophomore. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, junior. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Northwestern: Audige 12.9, Kopp 12.8, Nance 12.1. Illinois: Dosunmu 21.7, Cockburn 17.4, Frazier 10.1, Miller 8.6.
Rebounding — Northwestern: Nance 6.8, Young 4.7, Gaines 4.5. Illinois: Cockburn 10.6, Dosunmu 6.2, Da’Monte Williams 5.5.
Assists — Northwestern: Boo Buie 4.5, Audige 2.0. Illinois: Dosunmu 4.6, Andre Curbelo 4.6, Frazier 2.8.
