DANVILLE — Orange County Community College entered the NJCAA Division II National Tournament with the top scoring offense.
The Colts (31-1) demonstrated their firepower in a 102-87 victory over the Henry Ford College Hawks in a quarterfinal contest Thursday night on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
"Our philosophy is that we want to attack, get high percentage shots, get into a rhythm and play inside-out,'' said Orange County coach Thomas Rickard. "Our last wo games of the regular season, we were in the 70s and that was so unusual.
"My guys like to play fast, and it's my job as a coach to put them in a position to succeed.''
Orange County got back on track thanks in part to better than 60 percent shooting on its way to building a 17-point lead in the first half.
Keon Gill scored 20 of his game-high 34 points in the first half to lead the way for the Colts.
"That the way it has gone all year for us,'' Rickard said. "We can score from a lot of positions, it just happened to be Keon's night for us.''
And while the offensive production was important, Rickard said his team's 51-36 advantage in rebounding as sophomore Romeo Aquino had a game-high 17 boards to go along with 24 points.
"Henry Ford is a tough team and we had to get on the boards against them,'' he said. "Romeo's game was a big part of our success.''
In all, Orange County had five players in double figures. After Gill's 34 and the 24 from Aquino, the Colts got 16 from Darius Boben, 14 from Tim Linton and 11 from Kevin Stein.
Henry Ford, which falls to 27-5, was led in scoring by Tyler Mack with 22, followed by D'Juan Seal's 18, Curtis Jackson had 16 and D'Quarion Cole finished with 13.
Macomb 66
Davidson-Davie 63
DANVILLE — Macomb Community College held top-seeded Davidson-Davie Community College scoreless for 7 minutes, 41 seconds in the second half on its way to a victory in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Storm, who had won 33 straight games this season, saw its 10-point lead (59-49) evaporate with 11 straight scoreless possessions as they missed five shots and committed seven turnovers.
The Monarchs, who came into the tournament with the nation's best scoring defense, allowing just 60.3 points per game, took the lead for good with 4:37 left on a basket by Tamario Adley.
Jaylen Daugherty, who came off the bench to record a double-double for Macomb with 13 points and 12 rebounds, sealed the victory with a pair of free throws in the final seconds. Aidan Rubio was the leading scorer for the Monarchs with 23 points.
Davidson-Davie, who finished second in the 2021 and 2022 National Tournaments, was led by Jahlen King's 22 points off the bench, while Chase Mebane had 15 in the losing effort.
Milwaukee Area 79
Niagara County 65
DANVILLE — Milwaukee Area Technical sophomore Mason Johnson only missed one field goal on his way to a game-high 21 points in the Stormers victory over Niagara County in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Johnson, who was 10-of-11 from the field, made his first six attempts as the Stormers (30-4) built a 39-22 halftime advantage, while teammate Mikale Stevenson just missed a triple-double as he finished with 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.
Also scoring in double figures for Milwaukee Area Technical was Tarek Abdel Kireem with 11 and Shelton Williams with 10.
Niagara County, which had won 15 straight entering Wednesday's contest, shot just 32.1 percent for the game (27-of-84) and the Thunderwolves went just 8-of-39 from the field in the first half.
Lamar Lovelace led Niagara County with 15 points, while Aaron Miller had 13.
Davidson-Davie 66
Waubonsee 54
DANVILLE — Jonathan Foust had six points and eight rebounds in the first half to lead previously unbeaten Davidson-Davie past Waubonsee in a consolation bracket game at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Storm (33-1) were led in scoring by Jaheim Taylor with 18 points while Chase Mebane had 15. Foust finished with 8 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Chiefs, who close their season at 26-10, were led by sophomore guard Joey Niesman's double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Colton Schutt came off the bench to score 12 and Brice Langford finished with 10 points and 9 rebounds.
Davidson-Davie advances to play Henry Ford in the fifth-place game on Saturday.
Henry Ford 107
Niagara County 96
DANVILLE — Henry Ford sophomore D'Juan Seal had 11 points and an assist during late 17-5 run as the Hawks defeated the Niagara County Thunderwolves 107-96 at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Seal finished with a game-high 30 points, while Sterling Scott came off the bench to score 23. Joining them in double figures for Henry Ford was D'Quarion Cole with 15 and Caleb Bates with 12.
The Hawks (28-5) also got a game-high 12 assists from Curtis Jackson and they outrebounded the Thunderwolves 50-29.
Niagara County, which ends it season at 30-3, had five players in double figures. Lamar Lovelace had a team-high 20, followed by Aaron Miller (15), Allen Fordham (11), Jaral Farmer (11) and Taylor Sanders (10).
Mid-South 68
Mott 56
DANVILLE — Arkansas State Mid-South led from start to finish in a triumph over Mott Community College at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Jesse Washington had an all-around solid game for the Greyhounds with 18 points, nine rebounds and a game-high five assists. Joining him in double figures was Braxtyn McCuien with 15, Je'marion Westbrook with 13 and Jailen Anderson with 12.
The Bears, who conclude their season at 25-10, was led in scoring by Nate Brown with 20, while Mekhi Ellison had 19.
With the victory Mid-South (25-11) advances to play Johnson County for the consolation championship on Saturday.
Mott 58
Central 57
DANVILLE — Mott freshman Nate Brown buried a 15-foot jumper with 2.9 seconds left to lead the Bears past the Central Community College Raiders in a consolation bracket game at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Brown, who was a ball boy for the 2007 National Championship team at Mott, finished with 17 points.
Central was unable to get off a shot at the buzzer. The Raiders, who end their season at 22-11, suffered two losses by a total of 3 points in the National Tournament as they lost 72-70 to Niagara in the first round.
Damarcies Moore scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the second half for the Bears, who improved to 25-9 while Mekhi Ellison chipped in with 11.
PJ Davis came off the bench to score a team-high 11 for Central, while Trey Deveaux contributed 10 in the losing effort.
Johnson County 77
Iowa Lakes 76
DANVILLE — Basketball is said to be a game of runs.
That was never more evident than Thursday's consolation contest between the Johnson County Cavaliers and the Iowa Lakes Lakers.
In the end, Johnson County defeated Iowa Lakes 77-76 in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on the Dick Shockey at the Mary Miller Center.
Ironically, it was the exact same score from an Nov. 11, 2022 contest between the Cavaliers and the Lakers in Overland Park, Kan. The only difference was the winning team.
Johnson County (27-8) opened the game on a 14-2 run, only to see Iowa Lakes (24-10) respond with a 31-5 run. The Lakers extended their lead to as much as 16 points in the second half before the Cavaliers came back for the 1-point victory.
Ryan Gordon had a game-high 26 points for Johnson County, including knocking down 12-of-13 free throws, while Tymer Jackson had 23 points and Desi Williams chipped with 14 points.
Leading the scoring for Iowa Lakes was Anthony Holden with 18. Also reaching double digits for the Lakers was Isaiah Williams with 12, Amiri Crowder with 11 and Jeremiah Burke had 10.
Mid-South 91
Scottsdale 84
DANVILLE — The Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes scored 43 points in the final 11 minutes and 19 seconds of Thursday's consolation bracket contest against Arkansas State Mid-South but it wasn't enough.
The Greyhounds (24-11) held on for a 91-84 victory on the Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
Mid-South's Jailen Anderson had a game-high 24 points, while Christian Thompson finished with 21, Braxtyn McCuien had 17 and Jesse Washington chipped in with 13.
The leading scorers for Scottsdale were Cameron Faas and Isaiah Floyd with 16 each. Faas had 14 in the second half on 5-of-8 shooting. Also reaching double digits for the Artichokes were Carson Kelly (12) and Isaiah Broady (12).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.