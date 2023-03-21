DANVILLE — D'Juan Seal and Tyler Mack combined for 46 points as the Henry Ford Hawks defeated the Arkansas State Mid-South Greyhounds 83-74 in a first-round contest at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The third-seeded Hawks (27-4) extended its win streak to 23 straight with the victory.
"That is an awfully good team for being the 14th-seed,'' said Henry Ford coach Chris Shepherd.
ASU Mid-South (23-11) committed 17 turnovers in the game, which led directly to 29 points for Henry Ford.
"For whatever reason, we just couldn't hold onto the ball,'' said ASU Mid-South coach Chris Parker.
Seal finished with a game-high 26 points, while Mack had 20. Other in double figures for the Hawks included D'Quarion Cole with 11 and Caleb Bates came off the bench to score 10.
The leading scorer for the Greyhounds was Braxtyn McCuien with 17, followed by Christian Thompson with 16 while O.J. Marrs and Jesse Washington each scored 12.
Henry Ford will play either Orange County or Scottsdale in Thursday's quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.