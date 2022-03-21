DANVILLE — Des Moines Area Community College came into the NJCAA Division II National Tournament looking to be the first team since Lincoln College in 2010 and 2011 to win back-to-back titles.
The Bears saw that dream come to end with a 69-57 loss to South Suburban, the eventual National Champions, in Friday’s semifinals.
But DMACC came back on Saturday to defeated Sullivan County 87-76 in the third-place game with five players scoring in double figures for the Bears (28-8).
“We were definitely disappointed in our loss to South Suburban, but we looked at this game with Sullivan County as our last opportunity to play together as a team,’’ said DMACC coach Brett Putz. “We wanted to end our year on a high note and we did that.
“We made sure that we played a lot of guys in this game, both because of fatigue but also to make sure everyone got the experience of playing in the National Tournament.’’
DMACC had 12 players get into the game and 10 of them scored at least 3 points.
Sophomore guard Jaden Graves was the leading scorer for the Bears with 15, while Allen Udemadu came off the bench to toss in 14, followed by Goanar Biliew with 13 and then came Noah Parcher and Greg Brown with 10 each.
Sullivan County guard Kareem Welch finished with a tournament-best 32 points on 12-of-22 shooting for the Generals (28-5), while Jalen Reneau and Sam DeSouza chipped in with 17 and 14 respectively.
Lakeland 95 Henry Ford 76
DANVILLE — The Lakers shot an amazing 60.5 percent in their 19-point victory over the Hawks in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament fifth-place game.
Lakeland (26-2) built a double-digit lead in the first half as Jaidon Lipscomb scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the game’s opening 20 minutes.
Joining Lipscomb in double figures for the Lakers were Chaze Harris with 17, while Kyle Jackson had 15. Lipscomb and Jackson each finished with double-doubles as Jackson had 11 rebounds and Lipscomb ended with 10.
Gary Solomon was the leading scorer for Henry Ford (27-9) with 16 points, followed by Carrington McCaskill with 13 and Kalil Whitehead had 10.
Parkland 85 Dakota Co. 67
DANVILLE — The Cobras closed their season with three straight victories including an 18-point triumph over the Blue Knights in the consolation championship at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Parkland coach Anthony Figueroa admitted the goal of every team is end their year with a victory.
“Of course, we wanted it to be in the National Championship game but it’s still a good feeling to end the season with a win,’’ he said.
Parkland (23-8) had four players score in double figures on Saturday with Kieon Gill, a former Champaign Central standout, leading the way for the Cobras with 20 points, next came Savon Wykle with 14 and then it was Jamil Hardaway and Daniel Reed with 10 each.
Dakota County (20-10) was led in scoring by Malik Spearman with 16, followed by Ronnell Porter with 14 and Janeir Harris with 13.
S.Suburban 69 DMACC 57
DANVILLE — The undefeated Bulldogs moved into Saturday’s National Championship game with a 12-point victory over the Bears, who were the defending National Champions.
Sophomore Camron Donatlan finished with a double-double with game-highs in points (30) and rebounds (10) to go along with three assists and three blocked shots.
South Suburban (32-0) broke open a 2-point game at halftime (30-28) with an 11-1 run to open the second half with Donatlan and Damarco Minor each scoring four points for the Bulldogs. Minor finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the semifinal contest.
DMACC (27-8) wasn’t able to get within single digits the rest of the contest as the Bears shot just 34.6 percent (18-of-52) from the field.
Sophomore guard Michael Hartford finished with a team-high 12 points for DMACC, while Jimarius Sneed came off the bench with 10 points in the losing effort.
Davidson-Davie 85 Sullivan Co. 78
DANVILLE — The Storm held off a second-half comeback from the Generals to advance to their second straight NJCAA Division II National Championship game.
Davidson-Davie, who were the 2021 runners-up to Des Moines Area, led by as much as 18 on Friday night only to see Sullivan County pull within 5 point (81-76) on a pair of free throws by Jalen Reneau with 52.3 seconds left.
That was as close as the Generals (28-4) would get as LJ Rogers of the Storm was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line in the game’s final 30 seconds to preserve the victory.
Javeon Jones of Davidson-Davie scored a team-high 25 points, while Zy Dawkins finished with 17 — all in the first half — and Aaron Ross came off the bench with 14 for the Storm. (33-2).
Kareem Welch had a game-high 28 for Sullivan County, followed by 23 from Reneau and 12 from Sam DeSouza.
