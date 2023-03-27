DANVILLE — The seventh-seeded Milwaukee Area Technical College Stormers won their first-ever NJCAA Division II National Tournament on Saturday night with a 86-65 victory over the eighth-seeded Macomb College Monarchs on Dick Shockey Court at the Mary Miller Center.
Milwaukee Area Technical (32-4) took control early, scoring 45 first-half points on 63.6 percent shooting from the field.
"I knew our pace would eventually get to people after playing back-to-back games,'' said Milwaukee Area Technical coach Randy Casey. "I think that definitely helped us in this game.''
The Stormers also made it very difficult on the Monarchs.
Macomb made just 3-of-31 from 3-point range in the contest (9.7 percent).
"We wanted to challenge every shot, no free shots,'' Casey said. "I think that's a credit to the overall toughness of our guys defensively. We could literally stop people with one shot attempt and one shot attempt only, and then get out and run. I think the defensive end from this team was the big difference.
"It was all about getting that defensive stop and then sprinting down the floor.''
That was definitely the winning combination for Milwaukee Area Technical, whose previous best finish in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament was a fifth-place finish ibn 2019.
"We kept talking about writing our own book, writing our own story,'' Casey said. "We talked about one chapter at a time.
"It was about finishing the book today and we did that.''
Mason Johnson, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward from Milwaukee, was named the Pin Ryan Most Valuable Player of the tournament after scoring 14 points, pulling down seven rebounds and recording four blocks in the championship game. Also earning all-tournament team from the Stormers was K.J. Taylor, who had a game-high 20 points in the title game, and Mikale Stevenson, who had 17 points and eight assists in the win over Macomb.
Macomb, which finishes the season at 28-8, Tamario Adley had a team-high 12 points, while Jaylen Daugherty had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Both Adley and Daugherty were selected for the all-tournament team.
Davidson-Davie 110
Henry Ford 102
DANVILLE — Davidson-Davie sophomore Aaron Ross doubled his offensive output in the second overtime as the Storm claimed the fifth-place game with a victory over the Henry Ford Hawks at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Ross had just eight points on 3-of-8 shooting in regulation and the first overtime, but in the second extra session he hit a 3-pointer, got a breakaway layup and then made 3-of-4 free throws to seal the victory.
The Storm, who at 35-1 set a school record for victories, won despite making just 6-of-12 free throws in the two overtime periods.
Chase Mebane, an all-tournament selection, had a double-double for Davidson-Davie with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Jahlen King came off the bench to score 21 points. Also reaching double digits for the Storm was Jonathan Foust with 15 and Jaheim Taylor with 12.
Henry Ford sent the game into overtime when D'Quarion Cole buried a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation and then the Hawks got into a second overtime when Curtis Jackson made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left in the first extra session.
Cole had a team-high 23 points for the Hawks (28-6) while Jackson and D'Juan Seal each had 19 and Malachi Black chipped in with 15 in the losing effort.
Johnson County 79
Mid-South 63
DANVILLE — All-Tournament performer Tymer Jackson scored a game-high 30 points to lead Johnson County over Arkansas State Mid-South in the consolation championship at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Jackson, who had 76 points in four tournament games, was 9-of-17 from the field, 4-of-7 from 3-point range and 8-of-8 at the free-throw line.
Also scoring in double figures for the Cavaliers (29-8) was Ryan Gordon with 13 points and Massi Malterer chipped in with 10.
Mid-South (25-12) got a team-high 18 points from Christian Thompson, an all-tournament performer, while Jesse Washington contributed 16 and Braxtyn McCuien finished with 11 points and 9 rebounds.
