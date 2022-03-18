DANVILLE — Parkland coach Anthony Figueroa said the goal of every team is to win its final game.
The Cobras still have that opportunity after a 69-65 win over the Allen County Red Devils at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Parkland will play Dakota County Tech for the consolation championship at noon on Saturday.
Leading the way for the Cobras were sophomore guards Sean Ealy and Kieon Gill with a combined 32 points. Ealy had 17 and Gill scored 15, while Josh Rivers finished with 11 for Parkland.
Ed Wright had a game-high 25 points for Allen County, while Nick Whittick and Ahmed Mahgoub each finished with 10.
Dakota County 82
Niagara County 73
DANVILLE — Dakota County Tech sophomore Ronnell Porter was forced to watch his team's first two games from their hotel.
The 5-foot-8 guard was suspended by the NJCAA for an incident in the championship game of the district tournament.
He returned to the court on Friday, scoring 20 points as Dakota County Tech advanced to the consolation championship game of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament with an 82-73 triumph over Niagara County Community College.
"It was good to have our floor general back on the floor,'' said Dakota County Tech assistant coach Jonathan Brown.
Janeir Harris recorded a double-double for the Blue Knights (20-9) with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Malik Spearman finished with 13 points.
Scoring in double figures for Niagara County were Justin Hendrick (21), Aaron Miller (14) and Lamar Lovelace (12).
Lakeland 101
Milwaukee Area 80
DANVILLE — Lakeland Community College scored a tournament-high 58 first-half points on its way to a 101-80 win over Milwaukee Area Tech in a consolation bracket game at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Lakers (25-2) also became the first team to score more than 100 points in the tournament with a basket by JR Lumsden with a minute remaining.
Jaidon Lipscomb had a game-high 31 points for Lakeland, followed by Chaze Harris with 22 and Kyle Jackson added 11.
Milwaukee Area Tech (27-6) was led in scoring by Mason Johnson with 25, next was Jalen Houston with 19 and Chima Nwosu had 10.
Henry Ford 86
Cecil 78
DANVILLE — Henry Ford College used a balanced attack to beat Cecil College 86-78 in a consolation bracket contest at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Hawks (27-8) advance into the fifth-place game with the win over the Seahawks (27-4).
Henry Ford had six players score nine or more points, with five of them reaching double figures. Leading the Hawks was Kalil Whitehead with 16, followed by Mak Manciel with 15, Brandon Michrina and Tyler Mack each scored 13 and Carrington McCaskill finished with 12.
Darell Johnson and Hassan Corbin shared team-high honors for Cecil with 12 each, while Dominick Carrington had 10 in the losing effort.
Dakota County 74
SAU Tech 71
DANVILLE — Dakota County Tech playing without two of its leading scorers found a way to keep its season alive with a 74-71 victory over Southern Arkansas University Tech on Wednesday in a consolation bracket contest of the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Blue Knights leading scorer Manny Montgomery was limited to just two minutes because of a knee injury suffered in the first round and guard Ronnell Porter was out for his second game because of an NJCAA suspension. That left Dakota County Tech with only seven players.
Janeir Harris scored 17 of his game-high 29 points for the Blue Knights, while sophomore Matho Ojullu, who had scored only 26 points on the season, finished with 16 points.
The SAU Tech Rockets, who finished seventh in the 2021 National Tournament, were led by Donovan Vickers with 23, followed by Allen Taylor with 14, Treyon Johnson had 11 and Montevious Dismuke chipped in with 10.
Niagara 90
Muskegon 84
DANVILLE — Niagara County had six players score in double figures as the Thunderwoves avoided elimination in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on Wednesday with a 90-84 victory over the Muskegon Jayhawks.
The Thunderwolves (27-8) built a 22-point first half lead behind 20 points off their bench from the duo of Jamond Jones and Taylor Sanders.
Muskegon rallied in the second half, pulling with 2 points, as Jake Martinson scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the game's final 20 minutes.
Justin Hendrick led Niagara County in scoring with 21 points, followed by Sanders with 19, Lamar Lovelace had 17, Allen Fordham chipped in with 11, while Jones and LaMarqus Merchant Jr. each finished with 10.
Also scoring in double figures for Muskegon were Jeff Sultzer with 13, DJ Lanier had 12 and Isaac Anderson finished with 10.
Parkland 94
Scottsdale 62
DANVILLE — Parkland College extended its season with a 94-62 victory over Scottsdale Community College in a consolation bracket game on Wednesday in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center.
The Cobras (22-8) came out firing on all cylinders building a 48-26 halftime advantage and they kept it rolling in the second half with 60 percent shooting (18-of-30).
Marcus Johnson came off the bench to lead Parkland with 20 points, while Josh Rivers had 16 and Kieon Gill finished with 14 points.
The Fighting Artichokes, who shot just 37.7 percent (26-of-69) were led in scoring by Cameron Fass with 15, while Dante Gonzales added 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.