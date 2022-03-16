DANVILLE — Cecil College led wire-to-wire as the Seahawks advanced into the quarterfinals with an 83-71 victory over Southern Arkansas University Tech at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Cecil, which improved to 27-2, was led in scoring by Dominick Carrington with 21 points including five key 3-pointers.
The Seahawks also had Khalid Gates (19) and Darell Johnson (13) in double figures. Gates also had a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Rockets, who had their 12-game winning streak snapped, fall to 19-11 on the season. SAU Tech had four players in double figures with Kon Chol leading the way with 13, followed by Treyon Johnson with 12, while Allen Taylor and Adrian Curry each added 11 in the losing effort.
Milwaukee 91
Scottsdale 84
DANVILLE — Chima Nwosu had a pair of offensive putbacks in the final two minutes to lead Milwaukee Area Tech to a 91-84 victory over Scottsdale Community in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Nwosu, a 6-3 freshman guard from Chicago, had a tournament-high 17 rebounds in the contest to go along with six points for the Stormers, who improve to 28-4 with the victory.
Milwaukee Area Tech led from start to finish, but its advantage was cut to 81-78 with just under 2 minutes remaining. Nwosu had offensive rebound baskets on the next two possessions for the Stormers, who made 4-of-4 free throws in the final 40 seconds.
Jaylin Scott had a team-high 22 points for Milwaukee Area Tech, while Bansi King had 17 and Jalen Houston had 14 off the bench.
Scottsdale's comeback was fueled by 20 second-half points by freshman Cameron Faus, who was 8-of-10 from the field with four 3-pointers in game's final 20 minutes. Faus led the Fighting Artichokes (19-12) with 22 points.
Also scoring in double digits for Scottsale was Carson Kelly (19), Isaiah Floyd (15) and Unisa Turay (15).
Davidson-Davie 90
Muskegon 73
DANVILLE — How a team wins in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament doesn't really matter.
The only thing that will keep a team on its path is a victory — scoring more points than your opponent.
That was the case in Tuesday's opening-round game for second-seeded Davidson-Davie, who beat Muskegon 90-73 to advance into Wednesday's quarterfinals.
"It's about survive and advance — and we certainly survived,'' said Davidson-Davie coach Matt Ridge. "I was pretty disappointed in our effort in the first half. I don't think we were competing like we normally do on defense.''
Ridge also pointed out that the Storm had just three assists in the game's opening 20 minutes.
"We have to share the ball,'' he added.
All of their statistics looked better in the second half as Davidson-Davie outscored Muskegon 48-38 to post the 17-point victory.
The Storm (30-2) ended up with five players in double figures. Javeon Jones had a team-high 18, followed by Bryce Douglas with 16 off the bench, after that is was LJ Rogers (15), Tim Boulware (15) and Aaron Ross (11).
DJ Lanier had a game-high 22 points for the Jayhawks, while Isaac Anderson chipped in with 17 in the losing effort.
Sullivan 75
Dakota Co. 71
DANVILLE — Sullivan County had four players in double figures as the Generals slipped past the Dakota County Tech Blue Knights 75-71 in an opening-round game Tuesday at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Jay Alvarez, a freshman, scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, while Kareen Welch just missed a triple-double with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as Sullivan County won its first-ever game in the National Tournament. The Generals in their previous appearance back in 1989 went 0-3.
Joining Alvarez and Welch in double figures for Sullivan County (27-3) was Jalen Reneau and Jarell White with 11 points each.
Dakota County Tech, which turned a double-digit deficit into 56-48 lead with 13 minutes, 42 seconds left, lost the services of guard Manny Montgomery to a possible knee injury with just over 10 minutes remaining in the contest. Montgomery had a team-high 22 points for the Blue Knights (18-9), while Jamir Harris and Matho Ojullu contributed 13 and 10 respectively in the losing effort.
Sullivan County will play either Cecil College or Southern Arkansas University Tech in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Lakeland 82
Allen County 61
DANVILLE — The Lakers seemingly couldn't miss on Tuesday night.
Lakeland Community College advanced into the quarterfinals with a 82-61 triumph over Allen County at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Kyle Jackson led the offensive outburst for the Lakers with 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting, while Landon Tillman and Jaidon Lipscomb each chipped in with 11.
Lakeland, which improves to 23-1, shot a very respectable 58.2 percent (32-of-55) from the field.
Allen County, making its first-ever appearance, falls to 27-5. The Red Devils had three players in double figures with Cedric Rollerson leading them with 15, followed by Ed Wright with 14 and Braydon Thompson finished with 10.
Henry Ford 86
Niagara County 79
DANVILLE — The Hawks overcame a 14-point first-half deficit to beat the Thunderwolves 86-79 in an opening round contest at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Henry Ford, which improves to 26-7, had all five of its starters in double figures along with a sixth coming off the bench.
Mak Manciel had a game-high 21 for the Hawks, followed by Carrington McCaskill (15), Gary Solomon (12), Kalil Whitehead (12), Brandon Michrina 912) and Daniel Autrey (10).
Niagara County, which falls to 26-8, was led in scoring by Allen Fordham with 18. Also reaching double figures for the Thunderwolves were Lamar Lovelace (17), LaMarcus Merchant Jr. (16) and Jamond Jones (11).
Allen County 76
Fla. Gateway 67
DANVILLE — In a battle of team's making their first-ever appearance in the NJCAA National Tournament, Allen County survived an elimination game in the consolation bracket with a 76-67 victory over Florida Gateway College.
Ed Wright had a game-high 21 points for the Red Devils, while Cedric Rollerson had 11 points to go along with four assists.
Jazan Johnson was the leading scorer for Florida Gateway with 16 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.