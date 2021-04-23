NJCAA Division II National Tournament
At Dick Shockey Court
Tuesday, April 20 games
Game 1 — Garrett 76, Dallas College-Richland 59
Game 2 — Henry Ford 67, South Suburban 58
Game 3 — Davidson-Davie 92, St. Clair County,66
Game 4 — Des Moines Area 90, Southeast 67
Game 5 — Sandhills 73, John Wood 66
Game 6 — Mott 57, Johnson County 47
Wednesday, April 21 games
Game 7 — Iowa Lakes 79,North Central Missouri 72
Game 8 — Ancilla 71, Southern Arkansas Tech 64
Game 9 — St. Clair County 80, John Wood 76
Game 10 — Davidson-Davie 82, Sandhills 78
Game 11 — Des Moines Area 81, Mott 75
Thursday, April 22 games
Game 12 — Southeast 90, Johnson County 81
Game 13 — Southern Arkansas Tech 84, Dallas College-Richland 74
Game 14 — South Suburban 85, North Central Missouri 83
Game 15 — Iowa Lakes 88, Henry Ford 74
Game 16 — Garrett 78, Ancilla 76, OT
Friday, April 23 games
Game 17 — Southern Arkansas Tech 87, St. Clair County 80
Game 18 — South Suburban 77, Southeast 74
Game 19 — Mott (14-5) 73, Henry Ford 70
Game 20 — Sandhills 103, Ancilla 89
Game 21 —No. 1 Davidson-Davie (22-2) vs. No. 4 Garrett (17-0), LATE
Game 22 — No. 2 Des Moines Area (19-5) vs. No. 6 Iowa Lakes (20-7), LATE
Saturday, April 24
Consolation championship — No. 12 Southern Arkansas Tech (19-5) vs. No. 3 South Suburban (20-5), noon
Fifth place — No. 7 Mott (15-5) vs. No. 8 Sandhills (21-5), 2 p.m.
Third place — Game 21 loser vs. Game 22 loser, 5:30 p.m.
National Championship — Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.