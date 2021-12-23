Whether one is a Christian or not, I’m sure just about everyone is familiar with Judas Iscariot. And if you were to ask a person on the street to tell you something about him, you’d probably hear a lot of the same answers. “He was a liar and a deceiver!” “He betrayed the Lord!”
It’s for certain that the general sentiment of Judas would not be a positive one. Now, don’t get me wrong, all these statements regarding the man would be true. I imagine most people would consider Judas a text-book example of villainy. But I’d like for us to dig a little deeper into the text and see what application we can make for our own lives beyond the obvious. The enrollment of Judas into the service of Jesus Christ was the same as that of the other eleven (Lk. 6:13, 16). And to these twelve men the Lord gave miraculous ability (Mk. 3:14-15). To all this, Judas accepted and there is no indication that he was forced or coerced; Judas was a part of the ministry of Christ (Acts 1:17).
But, as with all men, Satan found the kink in Judas’ armor, and that weakness was greed. Somewhere along the way, Judas had “shut up his heart” from those in need (1 Jn. 3:17). He had stopped caring.
When Lazarus’ sister, Mary, anointed the feet of Christ with expensive oil, Judas protested, stating that such a valuable substance could have been sold and the money distributed to the poor (Jn. 12:4-5). The apostle John informs us that Judas said this, not because he cared about the poor, but because he was a petty thief (Jn. 12:6). He had been regularly stealing from the treasury entrusted to him. This critical attitude was even adopted by some of the other disciples (Matt. 16:8; Mk. 14:4).
Through this burgeoning corruption, Satan found his instrument to strike at the Christ (Matt. 26:16; Jn. 13:2, 27). After his betrayal of the Lord and subsequent payment for the deed, Judas came to the realization of what he had done. He attempted to return the money, but to no avail (Matt. 27:3-4). Seeing no way out and no redemption for himself, he departed the temple and killed himself (Matt. 27:5).
One point is that, though surrounded by his fellow disciples, he struggled unnoticed and alone. He gave no indication or word and even his friends were unaware of his plans (Matt. 26:22). They had lost their friend. We should make an effort to regularly check on those close to us; we never know what struggles they could be silently facing and losing the battle against.
A second point is that although Judas had betrayed Christ, he could have repented and returned to his Lord for forgiveness. Judas’ betrayal is notable, but, in truth, all the disciples abandoned Christ on that dark night (Matt. 26:56). The difference was that they returned to the Lord and strengthened each other (Lk. 22:31-32). Judas allowed his despair to consume and destroy him, sealing his destiny with the lost forever (Acts 1:18, 25).
Peter denied Jesus three times and yet God used him to open the gates of the kingdom of heaven to 3,000 souls on Pentecost through the gospel (Matt. 16:18-19; Acts 2:38, 41, 47). Paul made havoc of the church, persecuting and imprisoning Christians, and yet God used him as a powerful vessel to the Jewish and Gentile world (Acts 8:3; 9:15). God was able to use these men for great things in His kingdom despite what they had been in their past lives. Imagine what Judas could have accomplished if he had repented and turned to the God of mercy and love?
The same can be true of you. We often think we’re too far gone to be of any use to God, but this was the lie Satan sold to Judas. The Lord is waiting to use all of us for His glory in His Kingdom. All the wrongs and mistakes that characterized us can be left behind when we, in faith, turn from our sinful ways, put the old man of sin to death in the watery grave, and become a new creature in Jesus Christ (Acts 2:38; Rom. 6:3-6; Col. 2:11-12; 2 Cor. 5:17).
You don’t have to suffer alone. If you’re searching for hope, you can find it in Christ. Reach out today and let your life be transformed by the gospel of Christ. Jesus cares for you (1 Pet. 5:7).
