In this last installment discussing water baptism, I will aim to answer some common questions
individuals have asked concerning certain passages and their relationship to baptism. I hope this series
has been helpful and informative for you. If you had never heard of these things before, my hope is that
that you consider the validity of the arguments with your Bible open. If this series challenged your
current beliefs, my prayer is that they did not do so harshly or disrespectfully. And I hope that if you
disagreed that perhaps we can one day soon sit down and discuss our disagreements.
One passage that is often brought up in response to water baptism is Ephesians 2:8-9. The
passage reads “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift
of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.” Individuals will say, “This passage does not mention
baptism, and affirms we are saved by faith alone.” A few observations must be made.
First, not only does this passage not mention baptism, but it also doesn’t mention a lot of things.
Paul makes no mention of repentance (Lk. 13:3), or confession (Rom. 10:9-10), but would one conclude
that these things, therefore, are not necessary? Second, the word “alone” is not found in this passage
anywhere. The verses declare we are saved by faith, but not that we are saved by “faith alone.” This
faith, as Paul will state in another epistle, is an obedient faith (Rom. 1:5; 16:26). We must take care not
to add to God’s word. Third, we know from Acts 19:1-6 that the conversion of the Ephesians involved
being baptized. And finally, baptism is within the context of Ephesians chapter 2 itself. Let me explain.
In verses 5-7 of Ephesians 2, Paul notes that although the Ephesians were “dead in trespasses
and sins”, God, who is rich in mercy, saved us by his grace by “making us alive together with Christ” and
“raised us up together with Him”. This language is also found in another epistle by Paul, Colossians.
There in chapter 2, Paul says that individuals are buried with Christ in baptism, and that they are “raised
with Him,” that “being dead in your trespasses,” God has “made us alive together with Him” having
forgiven us all our trespasses. So, a sinner, dead in sins, is buried with Jesus, made alive together with
Christ by God, and raised up with the Lord in baptism. Therefore, we are saved by grace through faith
when we are baptized into Christ (Eph. 2:5-9; Col. 2:11-14; see also Gal. 3:26-27). The Bible is its own
best interpreter.
Some might ask, “Ephesians 1:7 says we are redeemed by the blood of Christ. If baptism saves,
then what about the blood of Christ?” This is a fair question and I stand in full agreement that nothing,
but the blood of Jesus can save us and make us whole! But note the language of the passage. “In Him we
have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins” (Eph. 1:7). The precious blood of our Lord
forgives us of our sins and redeems us, but God placed this blood redemption in one place: In Him. If
one wishes to seek redemption, he must have needs of being “in Christ.” How is one placed into Christ?
Paul says, “Or do you not know that as many of us as were baptized into Christ were baptized
into His death?” (Rom. 6:3) Where was the blood of Christ shed? In His death on the cross. What does
that blood accomplish? Redemption. How does one enter Jesus Christ where this redemption is? When
they are baptized into Christ, according to Paul. Note another passage, “For you are all sons of God
through faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ” (Gal.
3:26-27). One “puts on Christ” when he is baptized “into Christ.” This is how we become sons of God
through faith “in” Christ Jesus. Being baptized is how we have access into the redemption provided by
His blood. Ephesians 1:7 teaches that redemption is only in Jesus Christ and Romans 6:3 and Galatians
3:27 tell us how to get into Jesus Christ!
Before we leave this point, consider this. The apostle John, in the Revelation, states that Jesus
loved us and washed us from our sins in His own blood (Rev. 1:5). Again, the point is made that it is the
blood of Jesus that cleanses us from our sins. But when does this washing occur? In Acts 22:16, Ananias
told a humbled Paul, “And now why are you waiting? Arise and be baptized, and wash away your sins,
calling on the name of the Lord.” If our sins are washed away by the blood of Jesus Christ, and Paul was
told to be baptized to wash away his sins, then it follows that our sins are washed away by the blood of
Jesus Christ when we submit to him in water baptism (Rev. 1:5; Acts 22:16). Rather than negating the
need for the blood of Christ, baptism is our access to it!
Much more could be said, friends, and many more questions asked that I would love to answer,
but space only permits us to reach this far. My earnest request for you is that if you still have any
questions of your own, then please feel free to reach out to me with them. You will not burden or grieve
me in any way by doing so. Better yet, let’s schedule a time to sit down and look deeper into God’s
word. Again, I pray this has been enriching and enlightening to you. And I hope it has caused you to
ponder and reconsider some of the things you have been told. I hope you have a great week and God
bless!
Nick Shipman lives in Danville, IL., and is an evangelist for the churches of Christ. He can be reached at
Nshipman87@yahoo.com or (217) 260-4812.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.