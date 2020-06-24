NHL Glance

All Times Central

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193

N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193

Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191

Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226

Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212

San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

