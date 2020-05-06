NHL Glance
All Times Central
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193
Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226
Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212
San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
