NHL Glance
All Times Central
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Boston
|70
|44
|14
|12
|100
|227
|174
|x-Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|245
|195
|x-Toronto
|70
|36
|25
|9
|81
|238
|227
|x-Florida
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|231
|228
|x-Montreal
|71
|31
|31
|9
|71
|212
|221
|Buffalo
|69
|30
|31
|8
|68
|195
|217
|Ottawa
|71
|25
|34
|12
|62
|191
|243
|Detroit
|71
|17
|49
|5
|39
|145
|267
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Washington
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|240
|215
|x-Philadelphia
|69
|41
|21
|7
|89
|232
|196
|x-Pittsburgh
|69
|40
|23
|6
|86
|224
|196
|x-Carolina
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|222
|193
|x-Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|68
|35
|23
|10
|80
|192
|193
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|234
|222
|New Jersey
|69
|28
|29
|12
|68
|189
|230
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-St. Louis
|71
|42
|19
|10
|94
|225
|193
|x-Colorado
|70
|42
|20
|8
|92
|237
|191
|x-Dallas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|180
|177
|x-Winnipeg
|71
|37
|28
|6
|80
|216
|203
|x-Nashville
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|215
|217
|x-Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|x-Chicago
|70
|32
|30
|8
|72
|212
|218
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Vegas
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|227
|211
|x-Edmonton
|71
|37
|25
|9
|83
|225
|217
|x-Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|x-Vancouver
|69
|36
|27
|6
|78
|228
|217
|x-Arizona
|70
|33
|29
|8
|74
|195
|187
|Anaheim
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|187
|226
|Los Angeles
|70
|29
|35
|6
|64
|178
|212
|San Jose
|70
|29
|36
|5
|63
|182
|226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
