NHL Glance

All Times Central

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston70441412100227174
x-Tampa Bay704321692245195
x-Toronto703625981238227
x-Florida693526878231228
x-Montreal713131971212221
Buffalo693031868195217
Ottawa7125341262191243
Detroit711749539145267

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Washington694120890240215
x-Philadelphia694121789232196
x-Pittsburgh694023686224196
x-Carolina683825581222193
x-Columbus7033221581180187
x-N.Y. Islanders6835231080192193
x-N.Y. Rangers703728579234222
New Jersey6928291268189230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-St. Louis7142191094225193
x-Colorado704220892237191
x-Dallas693724882180177
x-Winnipeg713728680216203
x-Nashville693526878215217
x-Minnesota693527777220220
x-Chicago703230872212218

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Vegas713924886227211
x-Edmonton713725983225217
x-Calgary703627779210215
x-Vancouver693627678228217
x-Arizona703329874195187
Anaheim712933967187226
Los Angeles702935664178212
San Jose702936563182226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

