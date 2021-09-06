NFL Glance
All Times Central
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
Thursday, Sept. 9
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Arizona at Tennessee, noon
Jacksonville at Houston, noon
L.A. Chargers at Washington, noon
Minnesota at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Jets at Carolina, noon
Philadelphia at Atlanta, noon
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, noon
San Francisco at Detroit, noon
Seattle at Indianapolis, noon
Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
Denver at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 13
Baltimore at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Buffalo at Miami, noon
Cincinnati at Chicago, noon
Denver at Jacksonville, noon
Houston at Cleveland, noon
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, noon
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, noon
New England at N.Y. Jets, noon
New Orleans at Carolina, noon
San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
