DANVILLE — The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission didn't have a quorum Thursday night to act on a rezoning request for a gas station or special-use permit for a hair salon.
Commissioners present were chairwoman Tracy Taylor, Aaron Troglia and Michael Hall. Absent were Pete Goodwin, Troy Savalick, Justin Fleming and Adam Brown.
Logan Cronk, grants and planning manager with the city, said he'll know by Monday, but a special meeting likely will be Thursday, Oct. 14 to act on the two items.
The commission is advisory to the Danville City Council.
The rezoning petition is for the northwest corner of Bowman Avenue and West Newell Road with local developer Paul Offutt’s Security Ventures Inc. of Danville, owner of the parcel, requesting the property be rezoned from AG agriculture to B2 highway business zoning for a convenience store, fast food, fueling station and retail.
Offutt bought the property about 20 years ago and has tried two other times to get it rezoned for a gas station.
He said it’s “100 percent speculative” on what could locate there, with a gas station, convenience store and fast food restaurant.
According to city officials, anticipated impact on infrastructure and services: new entrances in the public right of way, increased risk of accidents at this location on right of way, and increase in sanitary sewer length to be owned by the city if connected to public sewer as required by ordinance.
“Preliminary Findings of Fact” zoning paperwork states “the proposed amendment will constitute an entering wedge and does create an isolated, unrelated zoning district.”
The special-use permit request is by Montana Schmidt of Danville to allow the use of a hair salon at 1017 N. Vermilion St. in the P1 professional office zoning district.
The property, located on the east side of Vermilion Street and which is the fourth property south of English Street, is owned by David Schnelle.
The structure is currently vacant. It would be modified from single-family residential to a shared use of single family residence and hair salon.
There are other sites in the neighborhood with this proposed use already in existence.
