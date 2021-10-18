DANVILLE — The Danville Area Planning & Zoning Commission voted 6-1 last week against a gas station proposed again at West Newell Road and Bowman Avenue.
Newly-appointed zoning commissioner Aaron Troglia was the lone vote for approval.
"I didn't expect it to go through," developer Paul Offutt said.
He's unsure if he will pull the current request from the Danville City Council's Nov. 2 meeting agenda. The zoning commission is advisory to the city council, with a final vote taken by the city council.
The zoning commission's main concerns were rezoning the entire 50-acre parcel, with the gas station proposed on seven of those acres, and also lack of sanitary lines and infrastructure issues there.
The parcel could be subdivided for the rezoning, commissioners pointed out, if it's to be denied or pulled prior to city council action.
The commission heard from an adjacent property owner who questioned if the intersection would be signalized in the future.
Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said "obviously there's no real answer to that."
Another family member from the adjacent property also voiced opposition to the petition.
Offutt's rezoning petition is for the northwest corner of Bowman Avenue and West Newell Road. Offutt’s Security Ventures Inc. of Danville, owner of the parcel, is requesting the property be rezoned from AG agriculture to B2 highway business zoning for a convenience store, fast food, fueling station and retail.
According to city code for development along Bowman Avenue and West Newell Road, that was passed in 2008, “In accordance with the Comprehensive Plan and the city’s desire to promote sustainable growth, the following regulations shall apply to development along the North Bowman Ave. and West Newell Rd. corridors ...(A) Any new non-residential use must be adjoining an existing legal non-residential use. (B) Any new non-residential use shall be required to utilize both public sanitary sewers and public water.”
In other business, the zoning commission recommended, with a 7-0 vote, approving a special-use permit requested by Montana Schmidt of Danville to allow the use of a hair salon at 1017 N. Vermilion St. in the P1 professional office zoning district.
The property, located on the east side of Vermilion Street and which is the fourth property south of English Street, is owned by David Schnelle.
The structure is currently vacant. It would be modified from single-family residential to a shared use, of single family residence and hair salon.
There are other sites in the neighborhood with this proposed use already in existence.
