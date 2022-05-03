DANVILLE — The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission will act on two electronic signs this week.
The commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
The first is for Saint Synagogue Church of God in Christ which is requesting a special-use permit to locate an animated sign in an R-2 zoning district at 2605 E. Main St.
A variance also is being requested to increase the maximum monument sign area and maximum animated sign area in the R-2 residential zoning district at that site.
A sign there would increase from 18 square feet to a 32-square-feet animated sign. The sign area would increase from 32 square feet to 48 square feet.
The second sign request is at the American Legion.
American Legion Post 210 in Danville is requesting a special-use permit to locate an animated sign in an R-1 zoning district at 201 Prospect Place. A variance to increase the maximum monument sign area and maximum animated sign area also is requested.
The American Legion’s current 32-square-feet illuminated sign would be replaced with a 27-square-feet animated sign with a 17-square-feet banner, for a total of 44 square feet.
According to American Legion officials, they say they would have the sign go subdued at a later time of the evening if needed.
Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk said both proposed animated signs are larger than what’s allowed under the city’s zoning ordinance for residential areas.
Animated sign maximum area is 18 square feet, and maximum total sign area for a residential zoning district is 32 square feet, thus the need for the variances.
Cronk said the city has received “nothing but positive” feedback from neighbors about the proposed signs.
