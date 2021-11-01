DANVILLE — This week's Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission meeting agenda includes a special-use permit for another cannabis dispensary in the city.
The commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Danville city hall, 17 W. Main St.
Seven Point of Illinois LLC of Northbrook, Ill., is requesting a special-use permit for an adult-use cannabis dispensary in Lot 1 of the subdivision at 388 Eastgate Drive. This is the lot closest to Econo Lodge now used for parking, and owned by Danville Hospitality LLC and Joe Patel.
The current zoning is B3 general business.
Proposed is a two-story cannabis dispensary with parking.
The city also is looking to amend the city's zoning code from not allowing another cannabis facility to locate within 1,500 feet of an already established medicinal cannabis or adult-use cannabis dispensary to allowing one qualifying applicant or Social Equity Justice involved lottery winner to locate within 1,500 feet of an early approval adult-use site.
Danville already has one cannabis dispensary. Sunnyside Danville opened in May 2020, at 369 Lynch Drive in the former Big Boy restaurant.
The city council in July approved a final subdivision plat of lots for the Econo Lodge property, creating four new parcels for potential future development.
City officials said Vermilion County received four new cannabis dispensary allocations.
“I’ve heard from four different license holders,” Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said, adding that only one petition has come forward, but they're all looking at Danville sites.
Right now, dispensaries can only be located in the Eastgate, Lynch Road area, due to the city's current zoning restrictions.
