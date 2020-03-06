DANVILLE – Members of the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approving a solar panel energy project special-use permit and three other permits Thursday night.
Danville City Council members will act on the permits on March 17.
Commissioners heard from four people who spoke against the Sol Systems solar panel project. City officials also had received one phone call in support of the project.
The commission voted 5-1, with Commission Chairwoman Tracy Taylor voting against it and commissioner Michael Hall absent, to recommend approval.
Aqua Illinois and Sol Systems are requesting for a second time a special-use permit for 1300 W. Fairchild St., zoned AG agriculture, for a solar panel project. Sol Systems’ proposal failed to receive a majority city council vote last year.
The project changes include: a setback increased from 150 feet to keep a minimum 200 feet of wooded buffer, 10 foot of additional vegetative buffer, fixed solar panels tilted south and 10 feet tall privacy fence behind the vegetative buffer. The fence had been previously proposed at 7 feet.
The project still would see the installation of about 7,000 solar panels on land near Aqua Illinois’ water treatment plant. Sol Systems officials say this will be a 1.6 megawatt AC project on eight acres.
Neighbors have been against the project saying they'd see the unsightly solar panels near their residential area, and property values could decrease.
Aqua officials say the project will help Aqua avoid raising rates as often.
The three other permits receiving approval from the zoning commission were by 6-0 votes. They were for:
• Green Growth Group Inc. of Chicago requests a special-use permit be granted for property at 202-204 Eastgate Drive, zoned I2 general industrial, for a medicinal/adult-use cannabis cultivation center.
The vacant warehouse space is owned by Shaheen and Co. Inc., Morris Flamingo of Atlanta, Ga. It would start out with 5,000 square feet of space and grow in phases to 17,400 square feet.
• Gregory Hoover requests a special-use permit for 3803 N. Vermilion St., zoned B2 highway business, to operate Greg's Gun Gallery, a retail gun shop/specialty goods store. The space is vacant office/retail space in a strip mall, adjacent to Chuckin’ Clouds Vape Shop.
• Garrett and Heather Pierce request a special-use permit for 127 N. Walnut St., the former Habitat ReStore building, zoned B4 general business, for use as a bar/tavern or night club.
The Pierces, who own and operate the nearby Fatman’s Warehouse bar, own the property.
Garrett said Fatman’s would remain open. It would be additional bar/restaurant space, he said.
“We’re just going slow,” he added about the money needed for the building. He said the additional space could be ready by the end of the year. They’ve already been using the back dock area for bands such as after Summer Sounds concerts downtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.