DANVILLE — The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission has two items on its March meeting agenda this week — a two-family dwelling and zoning ordinance change.
The commission meets virtually at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
The commission will consider a special-use permit requested by Gregg Excavating and Hauling LLC of Williamsport, Ind. to allow a two-family dwelling at 1812 E. Main St. Danville.
Current zoning for the vacant property is for a single family home, R2. Proposed use, according to the special-use permit application, is a dual family rental/a duplex.
City staff feels that a special-use designation for this duplex is acceptable.
"This duplex will be located on a large parcel of land and in close proximity to other duplexes. We do not feel that there will be an adverse impact caused by this change or by the intended use," according to city staff.
Also Thursday, the commission will consider a zoning ordinance amendment requested by the city's zoning administrator, Logan Cronk. The amendment is to allow for conforming non-residential uses identification signage on each lot frontage.
The commission last's meeting was in November, when it recommended approving a rezoning petition to bring signage into conformity for The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County located inside the First Presbyterian Church. The Danville City Council then officially approved the rezoning for The Dwelling Place signage at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville.
Some neighbors were concerned about what could be housed at the property if the church didn't exist anymore.
