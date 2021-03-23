DANVILLE — The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a rezoning request at its April meeting for a tattoo parlor.
The teleconference Zoom meeting will be at 5:15 p.m. April 1.
Petitioner Martin Lipa is requesting to rezone the property at 622 S Bowman Ave. from B2 — highway business zoning to B3 — general business zoning.
Lipa wouldn't name the tattoo parlor interested in the South Bowman site.
"It's currently an existing one," Lipa said about a tattoo parlor moving there if the site is rezoned.
He said the tattoo parlor owner is interested in buying the house.
The site has housed massage and other businesses, which have since moved out, he said. The site has been vacant for about a year.
The house was rezoned in 2010, with city approval, from R2 single-family residential medium density to B2 highway business zoning for the purpose of operating an office/retail establishment.
At that time, Lipa said he was talking to Realtors, insurance and other representatives about renting the planned office space.
The house is on the west side of Bowman, south of the gas stations and Douglas Park, about 500 feet from the Interstate 74 west ramp. Four parking spaces previously had been planned.
Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said the city department is moving away from listing department comments as part of agenda packets on zoning items, unless the commission requests them.
"Staff will likely provide a verbal comment once requested. As mentioned at our last meeting, I believe the staff recommendation was going away from its original intent. Ordinance does not list that the department has to provide comment, just that a findings of fact is produced," according to Cronk.
A preliminary staff report states: minimum landscaping and buffering standards haven't been met; the proposed amendment is not consistent with the goals, objectives and policies of the city's comprehensive plan and it is not in general conformity with the designations delineated on the future land use map; the proposed amendment is not consistent with the spirit, purpose and intents of the zoning ordinance; the development allowed by the proposed amendment will not be compatible with existing uses and existing zoning classifications of property within the general area; the proposed amendment will constitute an entering wedge and does create an isolated, unrelated zoning district; and the development allowed by the proposed amendment will not preserve the essential character of the neighborhood in which it is located.
