Youth leadership group celebrates program graduation

GRADUATION PICTURE: Congratulations to the graduates of the second class in completing their first year of the Youth Leadership and Workforce Development for Vermillion County program. The leaders were honored with a lunch where they had the opportunity to share their favorite session and what they’d learned. Seated: Alexis Brink, Jordan Peebles, Ozofu Magaji, Kylie Bush, Lexi Delp. Standing: Keigun David, Eli Peaslee, Waylon Lomax, Keegan Gilbertson, and Ben Francis. Graduating but not pictured is Chloe Lamb. The graduation luncheon was held at Salem United Methodist Church.