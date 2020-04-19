DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department wants to assist the community and bring awareness and confidence through knowledge of a different threat to the citizens’ quality of life and security.
This includes cybercrimes and financial exploitation through internet crimes, according to a press release issued Friday by Chief Christopher Yates.
“During times of conflict or crisis we often see the Danville community and Vermilion County residents pull together, support each other and those in need. That is who we are,” Yates said. “However, during those same times there are some who want to prey on those who are left vulnerable due to anxiety and confusion.”
Yates said the police department has reached out to City of Danville IT Director Agnel D’Silva for information that may be helpful in understanding what to look for. This would include door to door testing scams as well.
“After global phenomena, natural disasters or pandemics like COVID-19 occur, there is often an increase of opportunistic criminal activity on the internet,” D’Silva said. “The bad guys are preying on your fear and sending all sorts of scams related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).”
Remain cautious! Protect yourself from scams like this:
- Never click on links or open attachments from an email that you weren’t expecting.
- Never click on links from text messages you weren’t expecting.
- If you want to make a charitable donation, go to the charity website of your choice to submit your payment. Type the charity’s web address in your browser instead of clicking on any links in emails or other messages.
- Finally, don’t trust anyone knocking on your door, dressed up as a health official wanting to perform COVID-19 tests – they are just out to rob you!
- Only trust reputable sources and if in doubt, verify.
- Please report any scams to your local authorities.
In addition to the information that D’Silva provided, the Danville Police Department wants to encourage everyone to look after their family, friends and neighbors, Yates said in the release.
“Keep an eye out for suspicious behaviors, signs of criminal activity and report concerns to the police. Many of us have family and friends that check on each other from time to time. Unfortunately, there are others who don’t have an ideal support system. A simple gesture of good will by letting others know that you are there to assist when needed or will call for assistance goes a long way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.