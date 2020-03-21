DANVILLE — The city's yard waste program still is scheduled to start April 6.
Yard waste stickers may be purchased by calling Public Works at 431-2288. Credit and debit cards are accepted over the phone, a processing fee will be charged.
Citizens also could mail in the payment, but it would have to be received before the city sent the sticker, adds Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter.
The public works facility's address is Scott Eisenhauer Municipal Building North, 1155 E. Voorhees St., Danville, IL 61832.
Stickers are good for one calendar year.
The City of Danville picks up residents' yard waste during the collection season after they purchase a yard waste sticker for $40. Residents can apply the sticker to a toter and pick up is on a scheduled week the same day as your garbage pick up.
If someone needs another toter, they also can be ordered through the city. A large toter is $65 and the smaller is $45.
The yard waste collection program begins in spring and lasts until December.
Spring cleanup (weekly pickup) is April 6-30 for bags and toters and May 4 through May 29 for toters only.
Toter only collection (bi-weekly pickup) is from June 1-Oct. 1.
Fall cleanup (weekly pickup) is from Oct. 5-Dec. 10.
Live Christmas tree collection and yard waste is Jan. 4, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2021.
Grass, leaves, shrubbery trimmings, garden waste (no food products) and brush are considered yard waste.
Brush placed by the toter during the spring and fall cleanups should be bundled, tied with cotton twine or string, no larger than three inches in diameter and less than four feet long.
Items not collected with yard waste: stumps, landscape timbers, railroad ties, dirt, gravel, rock, straw, hay bales, pumpkins and Christmas trees that are contaminated with flocking, tinsel, etc. Straw, hay, pumpkins and contaminated Christmas trees may be placed with household waste.
For more information, visit www.cityofdanville.org.
