DANVILLE — With spring just around the corner, the city's yard waste program also is just a few weeks away.
The yard waste program starts March 29 for paper bags and toters, according to city officials.
Yard waste stickers are $40 per yard waste container.
Stickers are available for purchase in person or by phone (with debit or credit – processing fee will be charged) at the following locations: Scott Eisenhauer Municipal Building North, City of Danville Public Works Building, 1155 E. Voorhees St., Danville, from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 217-431-2288 or 217-431-2334; and the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St. Danville, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 217-431-2200.
For more information visit the city's website at cityofdanville.org or call the Public Works Department at 217-431-2288.
The city council's Public Works Committee Tuesday night recommended approving an extension for the employment and vendor agreement for Harrison Park Golf Course.
The renewed agreement is with Brock Burton and pro shop vendor Take a Shot LLC, from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022. Burton’s salary is $62,424.
Harrison Park Golf Course is owned and operated by the city.
Aldermen discussed how the golf course received $35,000 in additional funding last year from the city due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it receives about $100,000 in hotel, motel tax funds.
The full city council will act next week on the golf course agreement.
The committee also recommended approving the purchase of an equipment trailer for $8,900 from Royer Trailer Sales LLC of Clinton, Ind. The 2021 PJ Gooseneck Dual Wheel Trailer is $19,635, less a trade of $10,735. The city’s current trailer with manually operated ramps is being traded in due to the safety hazard of lifting the ramps.
"Two employees injured themselves doing that," Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said.
The new low-profile flat deck trailer has a hydraulic dovetail to increase department capabilities and improve productivity by increasing the ability to transport equipment and supplies, according to city officials. Funds come from the sanitary sewer fund.
Carpenter added that the trailer is the same size, but is "a better trailer with better ramps."
He also said Royer is the only dealer within 100 miles that has this particular trailer. He said the Indiana dealer has treated the city well and the city has bought several trailers from them.
The committee also recommended approving the sale of 3301 and 1304 Fairway Drive in Denvale West. The city had purchased the lots in 2020 to complete pump station improvements.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the city will sell pieces of the land it doesn't need and retain parts of the land the city does need.
Adjacent owners approached the city in acquiring a portion of the properties, and city officials say the proposed improvements won’t be impacted by the sale of the land portions. The city will retain a tract for permanent access and future rehabilitation. The sale price is $7,500 for each tract, to adjacent property owners Joseph Holden and Auston Surprenant.
Cole also told aldermen a repair will be needed on the Denmark Road bridge over Lake Vermilion due to rusted steel.
The city also sent a fire engine to Washington, Ill. for repairs, Carpenter reported.
The vacant structure on Gilbert Street in which there was a fire Monday night, across from Carle, is owned by the Vermilion County Trustee, and Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. is expected to sign an emergency demolition order on the building's remains.
Carpenter also reminded the public that a public works job fair is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the city's public works building on Voorhees Street. Carpenter said they will need at least 17 seasonal employees for the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.