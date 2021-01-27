Local volunteers on Saturday removed the hundreds of wreaths at the Danville National Cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America’s Wreath Removal Day. To sponsor wreaths and stay informed about event details, visit www.wreathsacross america.org/ILDNCD or contact local coordinator Tammy Williams at Danvillewreaths@yahoo.com or (217) 516-2354.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you