Wreaths were placed on graves at the Danville National Cemetery on Saturday, although there was no public ceremony this year for the Christmas season. In this photo, Sue O'Neill and her husband, Jerry, place a wreath on her father's grave. In other photos, a row of graves stand decorated after volunteers placed wreaths. And Tim Carter pauses at a grave before placing a wreath at the National Cemetery.
Wreaths laid at National Cemetery
- Deb Edwards | Commercial-News
