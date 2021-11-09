DANVLLE — This will be Danville's 15th year participating in the Wreaths Across America program.
A Cover Danville National Cemetery fundraiser has been put off until July 2022, but a Wreaths Across America ceremony is planned to return next month with gubernatorial candidate Paul Schimpf, who has a military background, as the speaker, according to location coordinator Tammy Williams.
The Wreaths Across America Danville National Cemetery ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
On Sunday, Dec. 12 is the start of the world's longest Veterans Parade from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery and participating locations in delivering wreaths. Dec. 13 are State House wreath-laying ceremonies in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
People can sponsor wreaths through various ways.
The local group’s Facebook site is http://www.facebook.com/coverdanvillenationalcemetary and the website to place a wreath in Danville is https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/14815/Overview/.
The national website is www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org and its Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/pg/WAAHQ.
Individuals and businesses can also email Tammy Williams at danvillewreaths@yahoo.com or call 217-516-2354.
Funds for wreaths are due Nov. 27.
The wreaths will be placed at the cemetery on Danville’s east side during the national Wreaths Across America ceremony. The wreaths are placed on veterans’ graves to remember and honor them, and also to teach young people about the sacrifices made by veterans.
Danville National Cemetery has almost 11,000 grave sites.
About Wreaths Across America: In 1992 Morril Worcester of Worcester Wreath Company (Harrington, Mass.) was stuck with a number of extra wreaths at the close of the holiday season. Remembering a boyhood trip to Arlington National Cemetery, he donated 5,000 wreaths to be placed at the headstones of an older section of the cemetery. What began as one man’s gesture has now grown into a national movement.
Thousands of volunteers participate each year in laying wreaths covering the entire Arlington National Cemetery. Wreaths also are placed at more than 2,500 locations worldwide, including Danville National Cemetery.
