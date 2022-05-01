DANVILLE — Twenty-four-year old Mariah Hanson knows she’s young and might not have decades of work experience behind her yet, but she also knows she has a supportive staff and board and she’s excited to be the new executive director of the Women’s Care Clinic.
The announcement of Hanson as the new director was made at a fundraising banquet for the clinic on Thursday at Second Church of Christ.
She and Emily Lawler have been serving as co-interim directors since February. Former executive director Bethany Hager, who served as director for five years, stepped down to focus more on her law office and being an attorney. It’s been her honor to be the executive director of Help Ministries and the Women’s Care Clinic the past five years, according to Hager.
“While I was the executive director of Help Ministries, the board and I grew the organization into its new home, and developed its team to provide more life-affirming resources and support to local families than ever before,” Hager said. “Help Ministries is poised to keep growing with Mariah Hanson as its new executive director. She brings a wealth of counseling knowledge and expertise, energy and the ability to connect Help Ministries’ life-affirming outreach with a newer, younger generation of supporters in our community. I look forward with great anticipation to seeing what Mariah, the Help Ministries Board of Directors and its strong team of staff and volunteers, will continue to accomplish, as they provide women and men with the love and support each deserves during pregnancy.”
Hanson has been with the Women’s Care Clinic for four years, working through graduate school and then being hired full-time after graduate school. She’s served as the community connections manager.
Hanson went to First Baptist Christian School in Danville and the University of Illinois in Champaign. She received her master’s degree in social work.
She thought, as many other young people think, she’d never come back to her hometown.
“I fell in love with this place and the work that Women’s Care Clinic does,” she said.
The Women’s Care Clinic is celebrating 30 years of services.
The non-profit, faith-based clinic offers free services to families, including pregnancy tests, parenting classes, education, community referrals, limited obstetrical ultrasound and support groups.
The clinic started in a garage by Linda Odle, moved to Vermilion Street, then Williams Street and is now in its largest location yet, 1509 N. Bowman Ave.
Hanson said it’s nice to have Goodwill now as a neighbor, with more traffic in the area.
The Women’s Care Clinic started as a small grassroots-type service handing out diapers and wipes. Churches and others started getting involved and it grew.
Sixteen years ago, the clinic was able to offer medical services.
Services offered today are for women, men, families and children. The clinic offers pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, parenting classes that include one-on-one mentoring, support groups, education and meals together.
The overarching mission of the clinic is protecting life, promoting families, pointing to Christ.
Hanson said the clinic can be someone’s first step in their pregnancy decision.
“It’s a little bit different than a doctor’s office feel,” she added, saying it’s not that doctor’s offices are bad; it’s just the clinic has a different feel of being homier and more welcoming, so someone has a chance to make their decisions.
The clinic has a doctor who oversees medical services, and nurses can do on-site medical pregnancy tests and ultrasounds. The doctor looks at all scans.
Once women decide to be birth moms, they are connected with an agency to provide support with meals and other things.
If someone chooses to get an abortion, the clinic supports them with services after that.
“It’s kind of like a retreat they can go to,” Hanson said about giving support such as for healing and grief.
Other services offered include: birth classes, job training classes, nutrition, breast feeding and other parenthood and mothering support, and support for men about job skills and being a good father.
Another class is Raising Highly Capable Kids, for anybody who works with children. The clinic also funds the classes throughout the community including at the Hope Center, Love INC and Second Church of Christ.
Men and women can earn points through the clinic’s services and can shop in the clinic’s market. The market has clothes, diapers, wipes, formula, detergent, highchairs, car seats, cribs, mattresses and other things.
The clinic is open to anyone, regardless of income. No insurance is required. Services are free.
Staffing the clinic are 12 employees.
When the clinic was on Williams Street, it had one medical room, one bathroom, two to three offices and a meeting room.
It tripled in size at the Bowman Avenue site.
“It’s a huge blessing,” Hanson said. “It was a project that our board worked on for 10 years.”
The clinic moved to Bowman Avenue in January 2020, and then COVID-19 hit in March. It kept medical services open, but closed group meetings and had online services.
About mid-2021 the clinic got back to groups. They have more space to spread out.
The clinic also assists locally with a scholarship opportunity through Danville Area Community College, and a birth services scholarship.
The clinic sees about 400 clients a year.
Residents can hear about the clinic through its relationship with schools, local agencies, other non-profits, and doctor’s offices have sent referrals. The Women’s Care Clinic also has partnerships with Crosspoint Human Services, Survivor Resource Center, Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center, The Dwelling Place and Fair Hope Children’s Ministry, for other needed services.
The Women’s Care Clinic will be participating in today’s Healthy Kids Day at the Danville Family YMCA. They also participate in the farmers’ markets, First Fridays and other community events.
For more information about the Women’s Care Clinic, visit its website at danvillewcc.org.
