A woman in her 50s is the latest COVID-19 death in Vermilion County, raising the local toll since the pandemic began 16 months ago to 154.
Health officials reported the death Thursday evening. They also reported 12 new COVID-19 cases — four residents in their 60s, two in their 50s, one in their 40s, one in their 30s, two in their 20s, one teen, and one pre-schooler. That raises the number of county cases since the pandemic began to 10,164, 65 of which are active.
There are currently five county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized. Although most new cases are occurring in unvaccinated people, there continues to be a small number of breakthrough cases, which means vaccinated people who contract the virus.
Vermilion County on Friday reported a fully vaccinated rate of residents at 32.01%. That rate is lower than all of its surrounding counties in Illinois. The state's rate of fully vaccinated people is 50.29%.
The health department will be conducting one COVID-19 vaccination clinic per month at the health department in the next two months. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinics at the health department will be:
August 11 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
