DANVILLE — A Danville woman has plead guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of her infant son, and was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Deborah Johnson, of 448 Elm St., Danville, made the plea Wednesday, to involuntary manslaughter — a Class 2 special penalty of probation or three to 14 years in the IDOC, before her sentence was delivered. She is required to serve 50 percent of the sentence, according to a press release issued Thursday by State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy’s office. The defendant is to serve two years of mandatory supervised release.
On Jan. 28, 2019, Danville Police were called to the residence on Elm for a non-responsive infant. The infant was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived.
Upon investigation, several over the counter medications and liquid medication dispensers were located inside the home. Johnson admitted to police that she administered Benadryl to her infant son.
An independent witness advised police that the defendant would give the infant Benadryl when the infant was being fussy or crying and would sometimes yell at the infant.
“After an autopsy and toxicology was completed the cause of death was determined to be Diphenhydramine intoxication. Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. The infant’s blood contained two times the fatal dose of Diphenhydramine,” the release stated.
“Children are one of our most vulnerable populations in our community,” Lacy said, “and even when family members act in a reckless manner, they will be held accountable for their actions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.