The Hoopeston City Council voted on two bids for 105 E. Main St. and 107 E. Main St. at the city council meeting Tuesday. However, Mayor Jeff Wise used his power to cancel both bids.
“I did my homework,” he said. “I veto this. You guys have to come up with a super majority to override me. I’m not doing this. If anybody would like to see my documentation on how I can do that, I’m more than happy to comply."
The bids were from Bob and Emily Brown for $1,051 and $1,000 from Bill and Jennifer Lind's Smoke and Pizza Pies.
The Browns purchased Craftsman Printing at 217 Bank St., and that gave them the idea to purchase the other two properties, which would allow them to have space to pull in trucks and trailers and to build a smaller building in the space facing Main Street.
The Linds planned to use the lots for outside dining and entertainment with the possibility of holding special events and fundraisers for organizations.
Alderman Joe Garrett made a motion, seconded by Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell to approve the vote for the Lind's ownership. Voting "no" were Alderpersons Bob Porth, Kyle Richards and Carl Ankenbrand while Alderwomen Robin Lawson and Lourdine Florek abstained from the vote. Alderman Stephen Eyrich voted "present." This vote defeated the motion.
Ankenbrand then made the motion, seconded by Richards to approve the motion for Browns to have the buildings. Porth and Eyrich voted in favor, Ferrell and Garrett voted no and Lawson and Florek abstained approving Brown's bid.
Wise immediately intervened and neither motion was passed.
In other council business, the council approved using city funds for a proposed skate park in McFerren Park. Only two steps are left to break ground and to open the park, according to April Jones. According to Richards, parks committee, the fee of $7,500 would be free but additional cost would add up to $130,000 with $10,000-$11,000 for concrete plus additional cost for lighting and cameras. Jones' supporters had raised $31,928 towards the project which would be used to start the projects concrete work.
Richards asked that $50,000 of tax increment finances (TIF) funds be used and an additional $30,000 from the parks accrual be used for the project. Ferrell seconded the motion.
Richards, Ferrell, Eyrich, Garrett and Lawson voted yes. Voting no were Ankenbrand, Florek and Porth.
